How every Michigan football transfer is faring with new school in 2024
Michigan is entering its bye week and it's a good time to look back and to see how some of its former players are faring at their new homes. The Wolverines have had some players leave over the past few seasons and while some of them left for better situations, some former Michigan players are finding it hard to crack the field at their new home.
Here's how every former Wolverine is doing in 2024.
QB Alan Bowman (Okahoma State)
2024 stats: 1,653 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions
Bowman has started every game for Oklahoma State, but he's been benched a couple of times for his performance. Bowman has put up some numbers for the Cowboys, but his consistency has gotten him in trouble.
QB Cade McNamara (Iowa)
2024 stats: 686 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions
After suffering a season-ending injury last year, McNamara is back and starting for Iowa. It's been an up-and-down year for McNamara. The Hawkeyes rank 127th in passing.
RB CJ Stokes (Charlotte)
2024 stats: seven carries for 33 yards and a touchdown
Stokes has appeared in three games for Charlotte while starting Week 4 against Indiana. Stokes is in his first season with Biff Poggi and Charlotte.
WR Andrel Anthony (Oklahoma)
2024 stats: one reception for four yards
Anthony has played in one game for the Sooners in 2024. He suffered a torn ACL last season and was one of the more productive Sooner receivers before the injury. Anthony's last game played was on August 30.
WR Darrius Clemson (Oregon State)
2024 stats: five catches for 46 yards
Clemson has appeared in two games in a reserve role for the Beavers in 2024. In his two seasons with Michigan, the former top recruit had four catches total.
WR Cristian Dixon (Central Missouri)
2024 stats: nine catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns
Dixon had just one catch for the Wolverines in the three seasons he was with Michigan.
WR Eamonn Dennis (Ohio)
2024 stats: one rush for 10 yards
Dennis has appeared in four games for the Bobcats, but just one game on offense. He's mainly been a rotational piece on special teams.
WR Karmello English (West Georgia)
2024 stats: 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown
English left Michigan after one season and is having a good start to the 2024 season with FCS West Georgia.
WR AJ Henning (Northwestern)
2024 stats: 31 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns
The former 2020 Michigan recruit is leading the Wildcats' offense in 2024 -- although Northwestern has a poor offense.
WR Giles Jackson (Washington)
2024 stats: 38 catches for 479 yards and two touchdowns
In his third year with Washington, Jackson has finally found a valuable role. Jackson is one of the Huskies' starting receivers and has found a good bond with quarterback Will Rogers.
TE Louis Hansen (UConn)
2024 stats: eight catches for 54 yards
Hansen has played in all six games for UConn and has started three games at tight end. The former Michigan tight end is used primarily in passing situations.
TE Matthew Hibner (SMU)
2024 stats: two catches for 31 yards
Hibner has appeared in all six games for SMU but hasn't been featured in the pass game. He is in his first season with the Mustangs.
TE Dan Villari (Syracuse)
2024 stats: one catch for seven yards
The former Michigan QB, had 20 catches last year for Syracuse but hasn't been a factor in 2024.
OL Zach Carpenter (Miami FL)
Carpenter, the former Michigan and Indiana lineman, is now at Miami and he's started every game at center for the Canes.
OL Amir Herring (Kansas)
Herring has played in nine total snaps on offense for the Jayhawks since transferring away from Michigan.
DL Aaron Lewis (Rutgers)
2024 stats: 15 tackles and one sack
The Edge rusher has started every game for Rutgers this season. Lewis is in his fifth year of college football.
DL George Rooks (Boston College)
2024 stats: 16 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery
Rooks has started all six games for the Eagles and is one of of their starting tackles. He's in his second season with BC.
LB Jeremiah Beasley (Missouri)
2024 stats: Two tackles
The freshman linebacker has played in two games on defense for the Tigers. He has also been in on special teams twice as well.
LB Semaj Bridgeman (Michigan State)
2024 stats: N/A
Bridgeman hasn't played any defensive snaps for the Spartans. He has been in on eight special teams snaps.
LB Nikhai Hill-Green (Colorado)
2024 stats: 32 tackles and one sack
The former Michigan starter left for Charlotte last year. He is now at Colorado where he has started four games at middle linebacker. He's played in 225 total snaps on the CU defense.
LB Hayden Moore (Washington)
2024 stats: N/A
Moore has yet to play a snap for the Huskies.
LB RJ Moten (Florida)
2024 stats: 18 tackles and 0.5 sacks
Moten was a safety at Michigan, but Florida has transitioned him into a linebacker this year. He's a key player off the bench for the Gators' defense.
LB Deuce Spurlock (Florida)
2024 stats: N/A
Spurlock hasn't seen the field with the Gators in 2024.
LB Cornell Wheeler (Kansas)
2024 stats: 24 tackles, one forced fumble, and three PBUs
Wheeler started four games for Kansas this season at middle linebacker. The former West Bloomfield product is in his third season with the Jayhawks.
CB Cameron Calhoun (Utah)
2024 stats: Six tackles, one interception, and two PBUs
Calhoun has appeared in four games for Utah and started one of those. From weeks 3-to-5, Calhoun has played a lot of snaps in the secondary for the Utes.
CB DJ Waller (Kentucky)
2024 stats: five tackles and one PBU
Waller began has a rotational piece in Weeks 2-to-4 before starting at corner in Week 5 against Ole Miss. Waller is getting more and more snaps for the Wildcats.
S Jordan Morant (Mississippi State)
2024 stats: four tackles and one PBU
Morant has appeared in five games for Miss. St in a reserve role. He's in his third year with the Bulldogs.
S Keon Sabb (Alabama)
2024 stats: 25 tackles, two interceptions, and three PBUs
Sabb has started five games for Alabama at SS in 2024. It came as a shock when he left Michigan this offseason, but he is now starting for the Crimson Tide.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Latest 2025 mock draft has a Michigan football player going second overall
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 7: A top-five clash
Jack Tuttle shares what he hopes to accomplish for Michigan while on bye week