Michigan football: Snap counts for every true freshman in 2024, one has burned redshirt
Michigan is six weeks in the books and the Wolverines haven't had any true freshman make much of an impact halfway through the season. It's not too often you see a true freshman flash for the maize and blue with how veteran most of the teams have been. While there hasn't been anyone to emerge quite yet, that doesn't mean they aren't playing.
There have been nine true freshman play in the 25-man class. The Wolverines have had one player burn his redshirt, while another Michigan freshman is close to burning it with four games played. You're allowed to play in four games without burning a redshirt.
Here is every Michigan true freshman and we list how many games they've played in, plus their total snap count through six weeks.
LB Cole Sullivan: five games played - 51 total snaps - four snaps on defense
TE Hogan Hansen: four games played - 14 total snaps - 11 snaps on offense
Edge Dom Nichols: three games played - 25 total snaps - 20 snaps on defense
OL Jake Guarnera: two games played: eight total snaps on special teams
DB Jo'Ziah Edmond: two games played - nine total snaps on special teams
DB Mason Curtis: two games played - 14 total snaps on special teams
RB Jordan Marshall: one game played - six total snaps on special teams
OL Andrew Sprague: one game played - four snaps on offense
DL Manuel Beigel: one game played - three snaps on defense
QB Jadyn Davis: No snaps played
RB Micah Ka'apana: No snaps played
WR Channing Goodwin: No snaps played
WR I'Marion Stewart: No snaps played
TE Brady Prieskorn: No snaps played
OL Luke Hamilton: No snaps played
OL Ben Roebuck: No snaps played
OL Blake Frazier: No snaps played
DL Deyvid Palepale: No snaps played
DL Devon Baxter: No snaps played
DL Ted Hammond: No snaps played
DL Lugard Edokpayi: No snaps played
DL Owen Wafle: No snaps played
LB Zach Ludwig: No snaps played
DB Jacob Oden: No snaps played
DB Jeremiah Lowe: No snaps played
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
How every Michigan football transfer is faring with new school in 2024
Latest 2025 mock draft has a Michigan football player going second overall
Jack Tuttle shares what he hopes to accomplish for Michigan while on bye week