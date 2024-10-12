Wolverine Digest

Michigan football: Snap counts for every true freshman in 2024, one has burned redshirt

Oct 5, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore reacts to a blocked field goal attempt by the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Michigan is six weeks in the books and the Wolverines haven't had any true freshman make much of an impact halfway through the season. It's not too often you see a true freshman flash for the maize and blue with how veteran most of the teams have been. While there hasn't been anyone to emerge quite yet, that doesn't mean they aren't playing.

There have been nine true freshman play in the 25-man class. The Wolverines have had one player burn his redshirt, while another Michigan freshman is close to burning it with four games played. You're allowed to play in four games without burning a redshirt.

Here is every Michigan true freshman and we list how many games they've played in, plus their total snap count through six weeks.

LB Cole Sullivan: five games played - 51 total snaps - four snaps on defense

TE Hogan Hansen: four games played - 14 total snaps - 11 snaps on offense

Edge Dom Nichols: three games played - 25 total snaps - 20 snaps on defense

OL Jake Guarnera: two games played: eight total snaps on special teams

DB Jo'Ziah Edmond: two games played - nine total snaps on special teams

DB Mason Curtis: two games played - 14 total snaps on special teams

RB Jordan Marshall: one game played - six total snaps on special teams

OL Andrew Sprague: one game played - four snaps on offense

DL Manuel Beigel: one game played - three snaps on defense

QB Jadyn Davis: No snaps played

RB Micah Ka'apana: No snaps played

WR Channing Goodwin: No snaps played

WR I'Marion Stewart: No snaps played

TE Brady Prieskorn: No snaps played

OL Luke Hamilton: No snaps played

OL Ben Roebuck: No snaps played

OL Blake Frazier: No snaps played

DL Deyvid Palepale: No snaps played

DL Devon Baxter: No snaps played

DL Ted Hammond: No snaps played

DL Lugard Edokpayi: No snaps played

DL Owen Wafle: No snaps played

LB Zach Ludwig: No snaps played

DB Jacob Oden: No snaps played

DB Jeremiah Lowe: No snaps played

