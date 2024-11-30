Ohio State police issue statement after postgame fight
By now you've seen the postgame incident following Michigan's 13-10 win over Ohio State on Saturday. Once the score went final, the Wolverines carried the block M flag to the middle of the field to plant it on the 50-yard line, similar to what we saw back in 2022. The difference this time is that there were plenty of Buckeyes remaining on the field who weren't about to let that happen. As a result, the two teams clashed at midfield and a brawl ensued.
While security guards and police officers attempted to break it up, at once point pepper spray was used in an attempt to separate the players. During the FOX broadcast, you could see two Wolverines over on the sideline struggling after being hit with the spray.
Shortly after, Ohio State police issued an official statement regarding the incident.
"Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation. During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games & will continue to investigate."
In the video below, you can see the pepper spray being used as officers attempted to separate the two sides.
We'll see if anything additional comes from the postgame scuffle between the two teams, but it seems unlikely that we see any additional punishment for either side. During his postgame presser, head coach Sherrone Moore offered his own take on what happened.
"Those were the officers that were around, so they were just trying to control everything," Moore said. "The security was trying to control everything. They got both sides of guys trying to make sure that we took care of them. We gotta do a better job handling that as a group. I'll address it in the locker room, we'll address it again. But that's both sides."
