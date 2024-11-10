WATCH: Ohio State trolls Michigan with halftime show
Michigan and Ohio State won't meet on the football field for another few weeks, but it's never too early to troll your biggest rival. During Saturday's matchup against Purdue, Ohio State's marching band used its halftime performance as an opportunity to take a shot at 'that team up north.'
The theme of the halftime show was "A Day At The Zoo", and the band formed into various animals throughout the performance. Another part of the performance included the Michigan block M flag making an appearance, in which the animal formations would do everything from stomp on it to...well...you'll see.
The last time the two heated rivals clashed in Columbus, there was also a notable moment relating to Michigan's block M flag - and it was the moment that Mike Sainristil planted it on the 50-yard line after the Wolverines bullied the Buckeyes 45-23.
Although Michigan has had the upper hand in the rivalry over the last three seasons, there's no question that the circumstances surrounding this year's game feel much different. At 8-1, the Buckeyes have their sights set on playing for a conference championship and a shot at the national championship. On the other side, the Wolverines are still fighting to become bowl eligible with a brutal 5-5 record through 10 games.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -