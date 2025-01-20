On3 is bullish on Michigan football heading into 2025
Monday will mark the final game in the 2024 college football season when Notre Dame and Ohio State battle it out for the national title, but there is plenty of people already flipping the page to 2025. We've been seeing more and more way-too-early 2025 top 25 rankings and On3 was the latest to do so.
Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman are high on a few Big Ten teams and the Wolverines are one of them. The majority of these top 25's feature Michigan in the late teens or early 20's, but On3 appears to be bullish on Michigan by ranking the Wolverines No. 12 in their way-too-early top 25.
"Sherrone Moore didn’t shoot out of a cannon this year, but Michigan’s culture was strong enough to beat Ohio State and Alabama to close out its season," Wasserman wrote. "The Wolverines signed five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and brought in running back Justice Haynes to go along with Jordan Marshall. Michigan loses important pieces like Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, but the Wolverines should be better next year."
Michigan has filled some important needs via the portal and the Wolverines return some key pieces as well. All signs point to Rod Moore and TJ Guy coming back in 2025. Rayshaun Benny and Derrick Moore both announced a return. Michigan will have some important leadership to go along with some young talent. The Wolverines signed three big-bodied receivers in their 2025 recruiting class and also signed former Indiana 6-5 WR Donaven McCulley. The key will be for Michigan to get its passing game rolling after finishing 131st in the country in 2024. But with Underwood and Mikey Keene in the fold, that shouldn't be an issue.
Staples and Wasserman had seven Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. Ohio State (2), Oregon (3), Penn State (4), Illinois (7), Michigan (12), Indiana (23), and Nebraska (25) were all ranked by On3.
