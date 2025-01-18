Predicting Michigan football's 2025 offensive two-deep 1.0
The 2024 football season has one game left in it and then all attention turns to 2025. Michigan is coming off of an 8-5 season with two massive wins to end the season against Ohio State and Alabama. Sherrone Moore has built his team up through recruiting and using the transfer portal.
Looking ahead to '25, I'm going to take a best guess of who will be in Michigan's two deep on the offensive side. Obviously, this is early and will undoubtedly change. The Wolverines will likely use the transfer portal come spring time and there will also likely be departures come then as well. Plus, the 2025 cycle isn't over yet and Michigan could still land some more players.
Quarterback
Starter: GR Mikey Keene
Backup: FR Bryce Underwood
Depth: GR Davis Warren, SO Jadyn Davis, FR Chase Herbstreit
Bryce Underwood is the future at Michigan and I do believe at some point in time he will become the starter in 2025. But at first, I think the veteran Mikey Keene gets the nod. Fans will see Keene/Underwood be treated like Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy during McCarthy's first year. But once Underwood fully learns the playbook and proves he's way too good to stay on the bench, Sherrone Moore will have no choice but to play the five-star.
Running Back
Starter: JR Justice Haynes & SO Jordan Marshall
Backup: JR Ben Hall
Depth: SO Micah Ka'apana, FR Jasper Parker, FR Donovan Johnson
Justice Haynes didn't leave Alabama to come sit the bench in Ann Arbor. Jordan Marshall proved he's too good to stay on the bench after rushing for 100 yards against Alabama. We will once again see a two-back system under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. The Wolverines will likely feed the hot hand. Mix in Ben Hall as the third back and Michigan will have another top-notch running back room.
Fullback
Starter: GR Max Bredeson
Backup: JR Jalen Hoffman
Depth: FR Eli Owens
Not too much to say here other than Michigan hit the jackpot by getting Max Bredeson back for another season. Not only was he a team captain, but Bredeson was a vocal leader who could get his teammates up and ready. Sherrone Moore will lean on his captain in 2025 to lead the way. Plus, Bredeson will be able to work with younger guys like Jalen Hoffman and Eli Owens.
Tight End
Starter: SR Marlin Klein
Backup: SO Hogan Hansen
Depth: JR Zach Marshall, JR Deakon Tonielli, SO Brady Prieskorn
Losing Colston Loveland stings after he was the most productive pass-catcher on the team in 2024. But the tight end position isn't bare by any means. Both Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen stepped up when needed this year. Those two should lead the way in 2025 and both will only get better. But watch for Zach Marshall to play when the Wolverines need a blocker, and we can't count out Brad Prieskorn who was highly sought after.
Wide Receiver
Starters: GR Donaven McCulley, JR Fred Moore, JR Semaj Morgan
Backups: GR Peyton O'Leary, JR Kendrick Bell, FR Andrew Marsh
Depth: SR Amorion Walker, GR Anthony Simpson, SO Channing Goodwin, SO I'Marion Walker, FR Jamar Browder, FR Jacob Washington
The wide receiving corps is a little bit of a wildcard to me. Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing offense this past year and it was partly due to the receivers not creating separation. The Wolverines added two players from the portal and signed three bigger wide receivers. I look for McCulley, Moore, and Morgan to get the early nod. But anything could happen in the spring -- maybe Michigan adds another receiver to the mix as well.
Offensive Line
Starters (L-R): JR Evan Link, JR Nathan Efobi, GR Greg Crippen, GR Gio El-Hadi, SO Andrew Sprague
Backups: FR Andrew Babalola, JR Brady Norton, SO Jake Guarnera, SR Lawrence Hattar, SO Blake Frazier
Depth: FR Avery Gach, SO Luke Hamilton, FR Kaden Strayhorn, SR Connor Jones, SO Ben Roebuck
I do look for Michigan to add another player here and it could be five-star Ty Haywood who was an Alabama commit. But as things stand now, I think Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome go with players who have been in the system. Link, Crippen, El-Hadi, and Sprague all started at least a game for the Wolverines this past year and I think all four get the initial nod.
Left guard is where it gets interesting. Nathan Efobi has been in the system for two whole seasons and he might get that first nod. But Michigan brought in both Brady Norton and Lawrence Hattar from the portal. However, both played at a lower level and it might take a while to transition to the D1 level.
Of course, watch out for five-star Andrew Babalola here too.
