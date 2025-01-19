Takeaways: Michigan basketball survives Northwestern in overtime scare
After a tough road loss to Minnesota, Michigan came out rather lethargic at home against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. The maize and blue shot just 29% from the field in the first 20 minutes and center Vlad Goldin was the only player who could find much of anything on the offensive end of the court. Goldin connected on three 3s and scored 11 first-half points, but Michigan still trailed by five following the buzzer.
Not much went right for Michigan in the second half, either. But Goldin continued to carry the Wolverines and after Northwestern's Jalen Leach was ejected, Michigan tried to fend off the Wildcats, but a pair of late free throws from Northwestern and a Tre Donaldson missed shot sent the game into overtime.
Roddy Gayle Jr. and Goldin hit a few key shots for Michigan in overtime to get the Wolverines back in the win column. After a 80-76 win over the Wildcats, here are a few takeaways.
1. Vlad Goldin carried Michigan
The former FAU star put up a 31 piece for Michigan on Sunday and he was the key cog that allowed the Wolverines to win the game. Goldin got hot early and hit three 3s to get Crisler Center pumped up. But Goldin wasn't just clutch from 3. He went to the line 12 times and hit 10 free throws. Goldin missed a few key free throws in the loss against Minnesota, but he came through in the clutch this time around. He also brought in eight rebounds.
It wasn't just Goldin, however. Nimari Burnett contributed with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting. He was the second-leading scorer for the Wolverines.
2. Wolverines big trio had major slump
Typically, you expect Tre Donaldson, Danny Wolf, and Roddy Gayle Jr. to put up some numbers alongside Vlad Goldin and Nimari Burnett. Not this game. Michigan shot the ball poorly against the Wildcats and that was the main reason this game was as close as it was. The Wolverines shot 36% from the field and 26% from deep.
Wolf, a normal star of the team, went 0-of-7 from the field, but hit four free throws to give him four points. Donaldson wasn't much better. The former Auburn Tiger is used to creating his own shot and capitalizing on drives to the hoop. But he also shot poorly and hit 3-of-12 shots and went 0-for-4 from 3. Gayle Jr. hit a couple of clutch shots in OT to give him 10 points, but it wasn't a great day for Gayle Jr., either.
3. Not a great stretch from Michigan
As well as the Wolverines have been playing under Dusty May, Michigan hasn't played well the past two games. Against the bottom of the Big Ten. The Wolverines fell to Minnesota in shocking fashion, but Michigan didn't look much better against the 'Cats and went to overtime for the second game in a row.
Next up is Purdue. Playing in the Big Ten is a gauntlet and beating the good teams on the road won't come easy, but you have to beat the teams you're supposed to beat in order to win a Big Ten Championship and get good seeding for the NCAA Tournament. It might only be a two-game stretch, but there is a reason for concern for this team. May has to get Danny Wolf and Tre Donaldson back playing well.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting Michigan football's defensive two-deep in 2025 1.0
Predicting Michigan football's 2025 offensive two-deep 1.0
Sherrone Moore provides clarity on status of Michigan S Rod Moore and potential 2025 return
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7