Predicting Michigan football's defensive two-deep in 2025 1.0
The 2024 football season has one game left in it and then all attention turns to 2025. Michigan is coming off of an 8-5 season with two massive wins to end the season against Ohio State and Alabama. Sherrone Moore has built his team up through recruiting and using the transfer portal.
Looking ahead to '25, I'm going to take a best guess of who will be in Michigan's two deep on the defensive side. Obviously, this is early and will undoubtedly change. The Wolverines will likely use the transfer portal come spring time and there will also likely be departures come then as well. Plus, the 2025 cycle isn't over yet and Michigan could still land some more players.
Defensive line
Starters: GR Rayshaun Benny, GR Damon Payne, JR Trey Pierce
Backups: GR Tre Williams, GR Ike Iwunnah, JR Enow Etta
Depth: GR Brooks Bahr, SO Deyvid Palepale, SR Alessandro Lorenzetti, SO Ted Hammond, SO Manuel Beigel, FR Benny Patterson, FR Bobby Kanka, FR Travis Moten
Even after losing Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham to the NFL, Michigan should be solid at the defensive line position. Getting Rayshaun Benny back is huge and he can finally show what he is capable of as a starter. Adding Damon Payne and Tre Williams will provide major minutes, too. Junior Trey Pierce played well when he got a chance and looked the part against Alabama. The Wolverines will have enough bodies to rotate like usual with Ike Iwunnah -- who is likely coming back -- and Enow Etta.
EDGE
Starters: SR Derrick Moore and GR TJ Guy
Backups: JR Cameron Brandt and SO Dominic Nichols
Depth: FR Nate Marshall, SO Devon Baxter, SO Lugard Edokpayi, JR Aymeric Koumba, FR Julius Holly
Losing Josaiah Stewart isn't an easy loss, but getting TJ Guy and Derrick Moore is a massive win for the Wolverines. That pairing will help keep Michigan as a feared pass-rushing team. Like defensive line, Michigan has enough talent to rotate with Cam Brandt and Dominic Nichols as backups. At some point, expect freshman Nate Marshall to step up.
Linebackers
Starters: SR Ernest Hausmann, SR Jaishawn Barham, SR Jimmy Rolder
Backups: GR Jaydon Hood, JR Troy Bowles, SO Cole Sullivan
Depth: FR Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, JR Jason Hewlett, SO Zach Ludwig, FR Chase Taylor
Michigan typically uses two linebackers, but I included a third for when the Wolverines trot out three. It's sounding more likely that Jaishawn Barham sticks at linebacker, so him and Ernest Hausmann will man the middle. I like Jimmy Rolder to be that third linebacker for Michigan. But the Wolverines also added Georgia linebacker Troy Bowles from the transfer portal and he could play quite a bit as well. Freshman Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng could work his way into the mix at some point in time.
Cornerback
Starters: JR Jyaire Hill, SR Zeke Berry, GR Ja'Den McBurrows (Nickel)
Backups: SO Jo'Ziah Edmond, GR Caleb Anderson, FR Kainoa Winston
Depth: SO Jeremiah Lowe, FR Jayden Sanders, FR Jordan Young, GR Ricky Johnson
It's not clear if Ja'Den McBurrows is coming back, but as of now, I'm including him into my depth chart. McBurrows was Mike Sainristil's backup in 2023, but injuries have kept him off the field. If he comes back, I like his chances of starting at Nickel, but if not, you could see Rod Moore come down at Nickel. Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry should get the start at corner. Michigan went out and landed Louisiana veteran Caleb Anderson who will play some along with sophomore Jo'Ziah Edmond.
Safety
Starters: GR Rod Moore, JR Brandyn Hillman
Backups: SO Mason Curtis, SR Jaden Mangham, JR TJ Metcalf
Depth: SO Jacob Oden, SO Tevis Metcalf, FR Elijah Dotson
At least four safeties should see plenty of playing time this year for Michigan. Rod Moore, Brandyn Hillman, Mason Curtis, and Jaden Mangham. Former Arkansas safety TJ Metcalf could work his way into the mix, too. After losing Wesley Walker, Quinten Johnson, and Makari Paige, it appears Michigan did enough to feel good moving forward.
