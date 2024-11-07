Michigan or LSU: Recruiting expert places prediction on where Bryce Underwood will go
Michigan is trending upward for plenty of 2025 recruits and the Wolverines appear to have their feet in the door for five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Bellville (MI) product is an LSU commit, but between Michigan building a better relationship and offering a major NIL deal -- it has Underwood's camp thinking about the maize and blue.
While nobody truly knows where Underwood will end up, there are some insiders who think Michigan is in a good position, while others think LSU will match any offer and keep Underwood in the fold. On3's Vice President and National Recruiting Analyst, Steve Wiltfong predicted where he thinks some top players will be playing next season.
Wiltfong thinks Michigan is still battling an uphill climb to land Underwood and he predicts LSU will keep Underwood. Wiltfong placed medium confidence on his pick.
Underwood is set to take an official visit to LSU and that visit could be telling. If Underwood reaffirms a commitment it might spell bad news for Michigan, but don't count out the Wolverines until the papers are signed.
Wiltfong predicts Michigan to land another star
In the same article, Wiltfong predicts Michigan to land Composite four-star CB Graceson Littleton. The Tampa (FL) prospect was a Clemson commit but de-committed and visited Michigan last weekend when the Wolverines hosted Oregon. Texas will get a say -- the Longhorns are set to host him this weekend -- but Michigan appears to be trending for the No. 75 overall prospect.
Wiltfong predicted the Wolverines to land him and placed low confidence on his pick.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 11
Three keys to Michigan Football upsetting Indiana on Saturday
Wink Martindale believes there is a quick fix for the Michigan defense heading into 2025