Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 11
Week 11 is upon us and there will be six Big Ten games being played this weekend. It kicks off on Friday night when Iowa travels to UCLA for the first game of the weekend. Then there will be five games being played from Noon until primetime.
There won't be any top-25 games this weekend but there are certainly a few games to keep an eye on. Here's what I think will happen in all six games.
Iowa vs. UCLA
UCLA has won two games in a row and is looking much better, but so has Iowa. The Hawkeyes are actually scoring in bunches, too. Iowa continues to have a stout defense and if Brendan Sullivan can continue to help Iowa score then the Hawkeyes are a tough out.
Final score: Iowa 31, UCLA 21
Purdue vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Ohio State has won two close games now and the Buckeyes are licking their chops for a big win. This is the week to do it. The Boilermakers continue to struggle and Purdue only hopes to cover the massive 38-point spread.
Final score: Ohio State 41, Purdue 7
Minnesota vs. Rutgers
I've lost all faith in Rutgers. After starting 4-0, the Scarlet Knights have lost the last four. It doesn't get any easier for Rutgers who now has to face a hot Minnesota team. The Gophers have won four in a row and Max Brosmer has been really, really good.
Final score: Minnesota 27, Rutgers 20
Michigan vs. No. 8 Indiana
When Curt Cignetti took the job at Indiana, he made an interesting comment during a Hoosiers' basketball game. "Purdue sucks, but so does Ohio State and Michigan." Well, Cignetti is going to want to bring it this week after that comment. The Hoosiers are playing as well as anyone in the country while Michigan has too many struggles. Unless Michigan plays up to its talent and standard I don't see this being close.
Final score: Indiana 38, Michigan 17
Maryland vs. No. 1 Oregon
At one point this year I thought Maryland would compete with Oregon, but the Terps are playing terrible while the Ducks are the top-ranked team in the country. Unless Oregon loses this game on its own, Maryland doesn't have a chance.
Final score: Oregon 35, Maryland 14
Washington vs. No. 6 Penn State
Am I crazy to think Penn State could lose this game? The Nittany Lions haven't exactly been great recently. USC took PSU to overtime and then the Nittany Lions looked poor offensively against Ohio State. The Huskies defeated USC and Washington is fully capable of putting some offense together. I'll pick Penn State, but I think Washington covers.
Final score: Penn State 24, Washington 17
