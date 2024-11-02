Oregon vs. Michigan: How to watch, game information, betting lines
Michigan will host top-ranked Oregon on Saturday and the two teams will clash for the first time since 2007. Oregon has won the past two meetings over the Wolverines, but Michigan holds a 3-2 all-time record.
Oregon enters the game with an 8-0 record and Michigan won its last game against Michigan State to get to 5-3. The Wolverines will trot out Davis Warren after starting him last weekend against the Spartans and he will need to have another turnover-free game this weekend. His counterpart, Dillon Gabriel, is one of the top quarterbacks in the game and he's averaging nearly 300 yards through the air.
Before the game, here is some important information you sould know.
When: Saturday November 2 at 3:40 p.m. ET
Where: Ann Arbor (MI) - Michigan Stadium
TV: CBS
On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), and Jenny Dell (sidelines)
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oregon -14.5 (-108)
Over/under total: 45 points
Moneyline: Michigan +490, Oregon -675
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruits share what the key is for Michigan to beat Oregon: 'Dominate on defense'
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 10: A top-five showdown in Happy Valley