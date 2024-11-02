LOOK: Bryce Underwood's potential future LSU teammate is in Ann Arbor to see Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It appears Michigan is really, really heating up on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed a pair of commitments on Friday when Composite three-star defensive lineman Benny Patterson flipped from Cincinnati and later on, four-star cornerback Shamari Earls flipped from Georgia to come to Ann Arbor.
But it doesn't stop there. Michigan is now projected to land former Clemson four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton and the Wolverines are trying to swing for the fences in hopes of landing five-star quarterback -- and No. 1 overall player in the '25 cycle -- Bryce Underwood. In an attempt to land him, Michigan has his current Belleville teammate, four-star Elijah Dotson on campus for the second-straight weekend. But there is another big fish on campus who could help sway Underwood to Ann Arbor.
That's current LSU commit and four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows.
Michigan was in on Meadows early on before he decided to commit to LSU, but the four-star receiver out of Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman is back in attendance to see the Wolverines against Oregon. Meadows is huge standing at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds. According to 247Sports' Composite, Meadows is the 82nd-ranked prospect in the country and the No. 12 wide receiver.
Here is 247Sports' Greg Biggins evaluation of Meadows:
Meadows is a jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the ’25 class. He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be. At 6-6, 200 pounds and an 80” wingspan, he’s a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs and should be an immediate red zone threat. He can run as well and is one of the region’s top track athletes although a hamstring injury has limited him this Spring. He was the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore and is one of the region’s top hurdlers. He has a big frame and it wouldn’t shock us if he eventually grows in to a pass catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field. Saying that, he has a receiver skill set and we’ve seen him dominate on the 7v7 circuit with his length, jump ball skills and ability to catch the ball through contact. His upside is extremely high and with continued development, there’s no question he has the potential to play on Sunday’s for a very long time.
It will be something to closely watch. If Underwood would come to Michigan, it's clear there will be top prospects who would want to play with the best quarterback in the country.
