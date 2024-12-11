Police release bodycam footage of Michigan, Ohio State brawl; lawmaker aims to make flag planting a felony
There's been no shortage of videos showing the altercation between Michigan and Ohio State football players following the game back on Nov. 30, but this latest footage provides a unique perspective. On Tuesday, the Franklin Country Sheriff's department released bodycam footage from the brawl that took place following Michigan's 13-10 victory.
As was the case back in 2022, a whole host of Wolverines gathered at the 50-yard line at Ohio Stadium with the intention of planting their block M flag. But unlike the 2022 celebration that ended without incident, the Buckeyes had no intention of allowing the Wolverines to celebrate at the 50-yard line this time. The result was an all-out brawl between the two head rivals, leading to several players being pepper sprayed and at least one player claiming he was threatened with a taser.
The bodycam footage below provides a good indication of just how chaotic that postgame altercation was. WARNING: Video contains profanity.
Once the dust settled in Columbus, the debate surrounding "flag-planting" became a hot topic in the world of college football. While some argued that it was a sign of poor sportsmanship, others viewed it as one of those things that makes college football so special, particuarly when it comes to rivalry games.
While the it's fair to have the debate about flag-planting, one lawmaker in the state of Ohio is now pushing for legislation that would make it a felony. Yes, you read that correctly - a felony. On Tuesday, The Port Clinton News Herald reported that State Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township), has proposed legislation that would make it a felony to plant a flag at the center of Ohio Stadium.
Not being a fan of flag-planting is understandable, but a lawmaker from the state of Ohio actually pushing to make it a felony? It's perhaps the softest move we've seen come out of Columbus over the last four years, and that's saying a lot.
