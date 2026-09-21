Power Rankings Roundup: Where Michigan Football Lands Following Week 3 win vs. UTEP

Michigan's first half against UTEP was far from convincing, but the Wolverines' second-half effort was very convincing and Michigan moved up to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll following the Wolverines' 52-17 win over the Miners.

The Wolverines are going to be tested this weekend as the undefeated Iowa Hawkeyes come to town and we are going to look at how Michigan is being viewed by four of the national brands.

ESPN has Michigan No. 20 in the country

"The Wolverines got through an eventful nonconference slate at 3-0 and showed true offensive firepower for the first time this season Saturday in the final three quarters against UTEP. Michigan piled up 52 points, scored on six consecutive possessions and received 223 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Underwood, who didn't attempt a pass in the final 10-plus minutes against Oklahoma. The Wolverines were still prone to sloppiness early, committing two turnovers, but held massive edges in first downs (27-9) and yards (431-150). They will try to build on a more balanced offensive effort as Big Ten play opens next week against Iowa," Adam Rittenberg wrote.

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In ESPN's power rankings, the Hawkeyes are one spot ahead of Michigan, at No. 19, and ESPN raised Iowa from 23 to 19 following its 55-0 win over Northern Iowa this past weekend. Iowa's offensive output is a bit misleading with it playing both Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa this season, but the Hawkeyes' defense is the real deal.

Bryce Underwood is clearly making the right steps in his progression but all eyes will be on how he fares against Iowa. If he looks good against the Hawkeyes, the sky is the ceiling for this Michigan team with how well it plays defense.

CBS Sports dropped Wolverines

Michigan fell from No. 20 to No. 22 after its win over UTEP. Programs like Louisville, Florida, and Mississippi State all jumped the Wolverines, per CBS Sports.

The Wolverines' run game has been a concern through three games. Jordan Marshall has yet to get going, and while Savion Hiter scored two touchdowns, he fumbled once and the rushing lanes haven't been wide open.

Jordan Marshall is a little banged up and Kyle Whittingham hopes to have him for the game this weekend. If not, Hiter will take on a larger role.

Fox Sports lower Michigan

"The partnership between quarterback Bryce Underwood and wide receiver Andrew Marsh continued to prove fruitful. Saturday, 10 of the 19 completions Underwood threw were to Marsh, who racked up 105 yards with a touchdown," RJ Young wrote.

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The Wolverines fell from No. 18 to No. 21 in Fox Sports' top 25. It's notable that Oregon, who Michigan will play later this season, is still ranked fairly high at No. 13, and Iowa is ranked No. 23. As Young pointed out, getting Andrew Marsh involved was huge. He had just five catches in the first two games and Michigan needs a ton of out Marsh if the Wolverines are going to be successful this season.

The Athletic keeps Michigan in same spot

As for The Athletic, the Wolverines remained at No. 24 after their win over UTEP. Iowa sits at No. 25 and we are going to learn a lot about both of these teams. While Iowa's offense has been great in two games, this will be the first defense the Hawkeyes faces this year.

The Wolverines are very deep at edge rusher and the defensive line will give QB Hank Brown a lot of issues. Iowa will lean on RB Kamari Moulton, but if the Hawkeyes struggle to run the football, it could be a very long day for the young Iowa offense.

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