Predicting every Big Ten football game in Week 2
It was a great first week for the Big Ten. The conference went 17-1 last week with Minnesota barely losing to North Carolina. Entering Week 2, there are a few games to really watch out for. Of course, the game of the week belongs to Texas vs. Michigan. Both College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff will be In Ann Arbor for the early game of the year.
Outside of the Longhorns and Wolverines, Colorado and Nebraska will square off under the lights. Also, there is the battle of Iowa. The Cyclones and Hawkeyes will battle it out to see who owns Iowa for the year.
You can see all 18 Big Ten games this week, along with my predictions.
Friday -- Western Illinois vs. Indiana
The Hoosiers got the Curt Cignetti era off to a great start after a 31-7 win over FIU. Another great opportunity for a big win for Cignetti in Week 2. Kurtis Rourke, the former Ohio QB, should be in store for another efficient game through the air.
Final score: Indiana 38, Western Illinois 7
Duke vs. Northwestern
Neither Duke nor Northwestern looked overly impressive in their Week 1 win. Duke scored 26 in a win against Elon, while the Wildcats scored 13 points and took the whole game to put away Miami (OH). While it's a home game for Northwestern, I think the Duke offense will be too much for the 'Cats.
Final score: Duke 21, Northwestern 13
Saturday -- Texas vs. Michigan
I picked Michigan to win this game before the season began while picking the Wolverines to lose to both Oregon and Ohio State. Week 1 has shifted my view slightly. The Michigan offense has some kinks to work out while the Texas offense looked fantastic. But the key to this game comes down to the Michigan defense vs. the Texas offense. If the Wolverines can slow down Quinn Ewers and keep him on the sideline, Michigan has a chance. Controlling the tempo and getting the run game going will be paramount for the Wolverines. I'll stick with my original prediction and go with the Wolverines in a close game.
Final score: Michigan 27, Texas 24
Bowling Green vs. Penn State
Penn State is coming off of a huge win against West Virginia last week. The Nittany Lions looked solid at every level and Drew Allar was great. Even after Bowling Green scoring 41 points in Week 1, the Nittany Lions should start off 2-0 fairly easily.
Final score: Penn State 37, Bowling Green 9
Rhode Island vs. Minnesota
Week 1 wasn't the start PJ Fleck was looking for. Being the lone Big Ten team to lose its opener, Minnesota is looking for a big bounce back in Week 2. The Gophers can hone in on their offense with Max Brosmer at the helm with a much easier task at hand.
Final score: Minnesota 27, Rhode Island 7
Akron vs. Rutgers
Akron gave Ohio State a game in the first half, and while the Zips might be a better MAC team than some expected, Rutgers is pretty solid at home. The Scarlet Knights likely won't score big, but their defense will keep them in most games while Kyle Monangai gains his yards.
Final score: Rutgers 24, Akron 7
Iowa State vs. Iowa
This game comes down to which Iowa team shows up. First-half Iowa or second-half Hawkeyes? Cade McNamara was terrific in the second half, but either way, the Iowa defense is going to be really good again. In a rivalry game, nothing is given, but I look for the Hawkeyes to win a close one.
Final score: Iowa 17, Iowa State 10
Michigan State vs. Maryland
Michigan State did not look good offensively against FAU, while Maryland was much better than expected with Billy Edwards at quarterback. Edwards threw for 311 yards and two scores at home against UConn. Nothing happened in Week 1 to make me switch my early prediction on this game. Give me the Terps at home.
Final score: Maryland 30, Michigan State 17
Eastern Michigan vs. Washington
The Huskies looked really good in Week 1. Running back Jonah Coleman was terrific and we all know Will Rogers can sling it at quarterback. This Washington team might shock some people in the Big Ten this season. While the Huskies may not contend in Year 1, Jedd Fisch will have this team competitive.
Final score: Washington 34, Eastern Michigan 10
South Dakota vs. Wisconsin
Another lackluster performance from the Wisconsin offense. Tyler Van Dyke played just ok against Western Michigan. Luke Fickell brought him from Miami to run his air raid offense and he's going to have to continue to get better if the Badgers will have a chance in the Big Ten this year. But in Week 2, the Badgers will roll.
Final score: Wisconsin 38, South Dakota 6
Kansas vs. Illinois
This game is very interesting. Luke Altmyer threw four touchdowns in last week's 45-0 Illinois win. The Illini defense has a big challenge this week with Kansas coming to town. Jalon Daniels is an electric quarterback and Devin Neal is a really good running back. Until Illinois can stop a good offense, we have to pick Kanas.
Final score: Kansas 31, Illinois 21
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State
It took a half, but Ohio State's offense was much better. Freshman Jeremiah Smith is going to be a big problem for Big Ten defenses for three years. The Buckeyes have another week to get their offense rolling and you should expect a lot of points for the second week in a row.
Final score: Ohio State 48, Western Michigan 10
Colorado vs. Nebraska
Oh boy, this is a big one for both programs. Colorado has a great offense but can its defense slow down Nebraska? On the other hand, is the big stage going to be too much for the Huskers like it was last year? This game could sway either way, but being in Lincoln definitely bodes well for Nebraska. As long as Dylan Raiola plays well and doesn't let the moment get to him, I like the Huskers in this.
Final score: Nebraska 35, Colorado 31
Boise State vs. Oregon
I'm giving Oregon the benefit of the doubt and say last week's performance was Week 1 rust. Trying to implement some new pieces on the offense, it took some time to jell. This feels like a statement game for the Ducks. Boise State has been one of the better Group of Five teams for a long time and this could be Oregon's big moment to put some points on the board.
Final score: Oregon 42, Boise State 14
Utah State vs. USC
Speaking of making a statement, USC made one on Sunday night against LSU. Everyone figured the Trojans would have another good offense with Lincoln Riley as the coach. But the offense hasn't hurt USC, it's been the defense. Well, the USC defense was great against the Tigers. Could USC be a problem in the Big Ten?
Final score: USC 41, Utah State 13
