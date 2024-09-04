Three keys to a Michigan football victory over Texas
In what many are calling the early Game of the Year, Michigan will host national championship contender, Texas, on Saturday in the Big House. It's a top-10 matchup and the two programs were one game away from facing each other in the National Championship Game last season. The Longhorns fell to Washington in the semifinals and we all know what happened after that.
Both teams are coming off victories in Week 1, but in two different ways. Michigan was rather lackluster in its 30-10 win while Texas defeated Colorado State 52-0 and the Longhorns' offense thrived.
But it's a fresh slate for both teams and each team's play will do all the talking on Saturday. But if Michigan wants to down the Longhorns, the Wolverines will have to play much better than they did last weekend.
Here are three keys for a Michigan football victory.
Slow down the game
Texas isn't the fastest team in college football, the Longhorns averaged 30 minutes of possession last season, while Michigan averaged over 34 minutes. But it's safe to say Texas is about the big play. Quinn Ewers, a Heisman favorite, is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and has weapons at his disposal including Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond.
Last season, Texas was the eighth team in the country with plays of 30-yards (41) or more, and 15th in the nation for plays of 40-yards (20) or more. The Longhorns' offense is a walking big play and while the Michigan defense doesn't usually allow many chunk plays, the Wolverines did get beat several times against Fresno State. It's one thing to slow down the Texas offense, but it's a whole new beast to shut it down.
Which leads me to the Michigan offense. The Wolverines will want to keep Ewers and the Texas offense on the bench for as long as they can. Sustain drives and converting third downs are huge keys in this game. Michigan was just 4-for-11 on third downs against the Bulldogs on Saturday and that's not winning football against a team like Texas.
Between Davis Warren making the right read -- not locking in on one guy, the offensive line doing its job, and the run game finishing runs, those three things could lead to solid drives for Michigan this weekend. Once the Wolverines get into the red zone, Michigan needs to finish drives as touchdowns. Kicker Dominic Zvada was as good as advertised, but touchdowns in a big game like this mean so much.
Need Big Game Don
11 carries for 27 yards was not on anyone's bingo card for what the debut would look like for Donovan Edwards. The senior running back struggled to find anything early on and was second behind Kalel Mullings in carries against Fresno State.
While Mullings will continue to get his share of carries against Texas, Edwards has to look better and Michigan needs big game Don against the Longhorns. 2023 was not a good year for Edwards. Much like last weekend, Edwards was held to minimal yards until he scored two long touchdowns against Washington. But in 2022, that was Edwards' big game explosions. When he started for an injured Blake Corum, Edwards ran for 216, 185, and 119 yards in the final three games.
Being patient and allowing his line to open up holes will be the key for Edwards. Not every run will go for 50 yards, but those four, five, or six-yard carries are paramount for his confidence. What made Corum so good wasn't his gashing long runs. It was his feet continuously running and refusing to go down.
If Edwards has another 20 or 30-yard performance against Texas, it's likely the Michigan offense looks identical to what it was like last week.
When Texas makes a mistake; make it pay
While Ewers did enjoy a 260-yard, three-touchdown performance last weekend, he did throw one interception. The big-playmaking quarterback threw six interceptions a year ago and with the aggressiveness the Michigan defense plays with, the Wolverines have a very good chance at making Ewers make at least one mistake this weekend.
Michigan intercepted a good Mikey Keene last weekend two times and Will Johnson took one of those 86-yards back for a Michigan touchdown. While a pick-six may not be the most probable outcome I wouldn't bet against Michigan getting at least one turnover.
But when, or if, Texas makes a mistake, the Wolverines need to bounce on it and make the Longhorns pay. Finishing that drive with a touchdown would be very rewarding for both sides of the football. If Ewers throws a pick, or the Longhorns fumble the ball, Michigan could sustain a drive and punch it in for six.
