Younger Brother of Current Michigan Football Player Commits to Wolverines
Michigan football likely added its final piece to the Wolverines' class of 2026 on Sunday, as sibling legacy linebacker Ndi Etta (younger brother of Wolverine defensive lineman Enow Etta) committed to the Maize and Blue.
The prospect from Argyle Liberty Christian (Texas) visited the program this weekend and was the only recruit to earn an offer from the Wolverines during the program's head coaching search in the transition from Sherrone Moore to Kyle Whittingham.
Defensive line coach Lou Esposito has been Ndi's primary recruiter as he was also on campus for an official visit just before the early signing period.
Army was the other team in contention in Ndi Etta's recruitment, as the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder also held scholarship offers from Toledo, Miami (OH) and UTEP.
Ndi Etta's familiarity with the program
Of course, Ndi's familiarity with Michigan comes through his older brother's experience, who has spent three seasons with the Maize and Blue up to this point.
"Obviously, I love Michigan, but now I just think it boosts even more,” Ndi told Rivals shortly after receiving the offer from the Wolverines.
Ndi recorded 68 total tackles, 17 stops for loss and 10.5 sacks as a senior this fall with Liberty Christian in the fall.
Michigan now holds 24 total commits in its 2026 class, which ranks as the 12th-best in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
