Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 12
Week 12 will feature seven games this weekend. UCLA and Washington will kick things off on Friday night before conference action will take place from Noon until night on Saturday. There aren't any top-25 matchups this week, but as always, there will be some interesting storylines to watch.
Here's my prediction for each game.
UCLA vs. Washington
I predict against UCLA every week it feels like and -- while I'll do so again this week -- I have to give props to the Bruins. UCLA is playing great football under Deshaun Foster and has won three in a row. The Huskies are clearly underperforming this year, but a night game in Washington will be tough to win for the much-improved Bruins.
Final score: Washington 24, UCLA 21
No. 2 Ohio State vs. Northwestern
I think Ohio State has shown there is a crack in the armor and the Buckeyes are beatable. Ohio State has struggled against a team like Nebraska, but the Buckeyes are still Ohio State and are way better than Northwestern. The 'Cats are a tough team, but Northwestern isn't built to compete with the high-level teams in the Big Ten.
Final score: Ohio State 31, Northwestern 6
Michigan State vs. Illinois
Michigan State has struggled to finish games all year but Illinois has dropped its last two games. Neither team is playing well at the moment, but the Illini are coming off of a bye week and I would think being at home, Illinois will get the win.
Final score: Illinois 24, Michigan State 20
No. 4 Penn State vs. Purdue
While Penn State has also shown a little bit of a weakness this season, Purdue is just a bad football team. The Boilermakers aren't good on either side of the football and tend to get blown out in these big games. Expect the Nittany Lions to roll.
Final score: Penn State 38, Purdue 10
Nebraska vs. USC
Both teams have made a massive change entering this game. Nebraska hired former West Virginia and Houston head coach Dana Dana Holgorsen to become the new offensive coordinator -- in season. Then USC benched Miller Moss in favor of Jayden Maiava. You really don't know what you're going to see out of either team, but with the Trojans getting it at home, I tend to lean with them.
Final score: USC 27, Nebraska 21
Rutgers vs. Maryland
Rutgers is officially the most confusing team in the conference. Start 4-0, lose the next four, then look impressive last weekend against a red-hot Minnesota team. The Scarlet Knights have a chance to make it two in a row against a reeling Maryland team. While this game is in Maryland, I'll go with the upset and hop back on the Rutgers' train.
Final score: Rutgers 21, Maryland 20
No. 1 Oregon vs. Wisconsin
I no longer have faith in the 2024 Wisconsin team after picking the Badgers to compete with Penn State and beat Iowa. Instead, Wisconsin looked ok against Penn State before getting trounced by an average Iowa squad. Oregon is the No. 1 team in the country for a reason and I'll be shocked if Wisconsin plays the Ducks well.
Final score: Oregon 35, Wisconsin 14
