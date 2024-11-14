Two 2025 Michigan commits lock in visits to other schools this weekend
Michigan isn't only attempting to land more prospects in the 2025 class, but the Wolverines are still trying to hold onto their own commitments through signing day. Michigan will likely lose safety Ivan Taylor to Alabama, but the Wolverines need to keep several other players in the fold and two more commitments will be on the road this weekend visiting other schools.
Four-star Edge commit Julius Holly will be attending Florida to see the Gators take on LSU. He is going with his younger brother, Jaxon, on the visit. Holly doesn't hold an offer from Florida but that could change after this weekend. Holly had already visited Georgia recently and he holds some solid offers from teams like Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, and USC, among others. Holly is considered the 326th-ranked recruit in the '25 class per the Composite.
The other Michigan commit who is expected to take a visit this weekend is four-star receiver Andrew Marsh. The Texas product is one of the Wolverines' top commitments in the 2025 cycle and keeping him around is pivotal for Michigan. Marsh is expected to take a visit to Washington this weekend to see the Huskies play UCLA. Marsh has been committed to Michigan since August 20 and is ranked as the No. 64 overall prospect.
Take it for what it's worth, but I've spoke with a couple of sources and it doesn't seem like Michigan has too much to worry about with the Washington visit.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Former Michigan Football '25 QB commit Carter Smith predicted to land at new school
Podcast: Does Connor Stalions help Michigan's chances at landing Bryce Underwood?
Michigan football: Kalel Mullings also can't explain his lack of carries against Indiana