Ranking Michigan football's 2025 schedule from 12 to 1: No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats
Big Ten Media Days is just a few weeks away, and then fall camp will begin. Michigan football isn't too far out, and it's time to start analyzing the Wolverines' schedule for this fall.
In our series breaking down Michigan's schedule, we are going to rank the Wolverines' opponents from least difficult to most (12-1). Coming in at No. 9 will be Michigan's 10th opponent it faces on November 15: Northwestern Wildcats.
2024 record: 4-8
Conference: Big Ten (16th-place finish in '24)
Overall Returning Production: 47th (60%)
Offensive returning production: 66th (56%)
Defensive returning production: 29th (63%)
SPI Rankings: 87th (-6.1)
FPI Rankings: 74th (-3.6)
Northwestern head coach David Braun was put in what appeared to be an impossible situation in 2023, when the Wildcats parted ways with Pat Fitzgerald. Braun was named the acting head coach, and won eight games with Northwestern. After being promoted to the head coach, the 'Cats took a giant step back in 2024. Northwestern won just four games, but heading into '25, the 'Cats look to be improved.
Northwestern lost its top three pass catchers from last season, most notably AJ Henning, but Braun led the charge from the transfer portal. The Wildcats brought in former SMU starter Preston Stone at QB and landed South Dakota State's Griffin Wilde, who caught for 1,154 yards and 12 scores last year. The passing attack was a bad spot for Northwestern's offense, but it should surely be improved in 2025.
However, this isn't a good spot for the 'Cats to upset Michigan. The Wolverines get Northwestern coming off of their bye week, and have a full week to prepare and get a reset before taking on Braun's team. Plus, this game will be played on a neutral field -- kind of -- at Wrigley Field.
While Northwestern should be improved from its four-win season last year, the 'Cats shouldn't be any competition for a well-rested Michigan team coming off of a bye.
