Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 6
Week 6 is swiftly approaching and there will be eight Big Ten Conference games being played this weekend. Michigan State and Oregon will get things started on Friday night and then, as usual, there will be action all day long on Saturday.
The biggest games of the weekend will be Iowa vs. Ohio State and then Michigan heading West to take on Washington. Both games will be intriguing when you think about the Buckeyes' offense against the Hawkeyes' defense and then the Washington offense against the Michigan defense.
As I always do, I'm going to predict every game in the Big Ten Conference this week and give a final score prediction.
Friday -- Michigan State vs. Oregon
Oregon started the year off not looking overly impressive, but the Ducks have played much better football in the last two weeks. The Spartans are a different story. Michigan State began the year looking better than expected but has played poorly the last two games and quarterback Aidan Chiles has been a turnover machine -- eight interceptions in five games. I look for Oregon to win big.
Final score: Oregon 38, Michigan State 10
Saturday -- UCLA vs. Penn State
UCLA appears to be one of the bottom feeders of the Big Ten along with Purdue. The Nittany Lions could have a letdown game here after coming off a night win over Illinois last weekend, but Penn State is still too strong in this one. Running back Nic Singleton has been great and Drew Allar continues to make good plays through the air.
Final score: Penn State 31, UCLA 7
Purdue vs. Wisconsin
Purdue just fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and this offense -- and team -- is currently a wreck. The Badgers played USC well enough on the road and a return to Madison should get Wisconsin back to over .500 on the season. This game could also allow the Badgers to get their passing game rolling with Tyler Van Dyke out for the year.
Final score: Wisconsin 24, Purdue 10
Iowa vs. Ohio State
Ohio State is currently a 21.5-point favorite and maybe I'm naive but I think the Iowa defense will somewhat slow the Buckeyes down. This will be the best defense Will Howard has gone up against and he's had some early struggles at times. Overall, Ohio State is too talented to lose this game and the Hawkeyes' offense won't likely generate enough points.
Final score: Ohio State 27, Iowa 13
Indiana vs. Northwestern
I predicted Maryland to upset Indiana last weekend and I was totally wrong. The Hoosiers still haven't played anyone outside of a Maryland team that might win seven or eight games this season, but IU shouldn't be tested this week, either. The Wildcats' offense has struggled all season while making changes at quarterback. Kurtis Rourke has been great for Indiana and Curt Cignetti is rolling early.
Final score: Indiana 31, Northwestern 14
Rutgers vs. Nebraska
Rutgers is a feisty football team that continues to use physicality to win football games. The Scarlet Knights won last weekend at home against a Washington team that dominated the yardage but lost in the scoring column. Rutgers uses Kyle Monangai and its defense to win them games. I actually want to predict Rutgers to win this game, but Nebraska is a talented team that has already lost one game at home this season -- against Illinois. This feels like a must-win game for the Huskers if they want to have any chance in the Big Ten.
Final score: Nebraska 24, Rutgers 21
Michigan vs. Washington
I think this game comes down to strength vs. strength on who wins this game. Cleary the Wolverines' offense is a work in process, but the Michigan defense is what was supposed to win the Wolverines games in 2024. The defense has improved the last couple of weeks but the Washington defense hopes to exploit a secondary that has had lapses. Will Rogers has yet to throw an interception in 2024 and he's been really good for Jedd Fisch and the Huskies. I do think Wink Martindale will have some things up his sleeve to force a turnover on the road. I still don't know how this game will go, but if Michigan can be even below average in the pass game and throw for 120-150 yards I think the Wolverines pull it out.
Final score: Michigan 21, Washington 20
USC vs. Minnesota
It hasn't been easy for Minnesota the last two weeks going up against both Iowa and Michigan's defense -- it won't get much easier this week. USC has played solid defense under first-year defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Obviously, USC has a better offensive attack than either Michigan or Iowa has and I believe things are only going to get worse for PJ Fleck and the Gophers.
Final score: USC 34, Minnesota 21
