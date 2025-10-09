Predictions: Will Michigan football RB Justice Haynes continue his 100-yard streak vs. USC?
The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines head west to take on USC. The Wolverines are heading out of Ann Arbor on Thursday in hopes that the team will better acclimate to the time change. Michigan will enter the game as a small underdog, but the Wolverines have been challenged this season and Michigan appears to be trending in the right direction.
Ahead of the USC game, here are a few predictions.
1. Justice Haynes continues his 100-yard streak
Justice Haynes has rushed for over 100 yards in his first five games as a Michigan Wolverine -- the first Michigan RB to do so. Haynes has been explosive and needs just a tiny crease to pop a big play, and I don't see that changing this weekend. The Wolverines can see Illinois' game plan two weeks ago against USC. The Illini rushed for 171 yards against the Trojans, and with how Illinois ran straight at USC -- Michigan should be able to replicate that.
Haynes is the third-leading rusher in all of college football, averaging over 130 yards per game. While he might be challenged at first, the Wolverines should be able to wear down the USC defensive line and a couple of long runs are more than possible for Haynes on Saturday night.
2. Michigan holds Makai Lemon to under 100 yards receiving
This feels bold considering Makai Lemon is the second-best WR in the country, averaging over 117 yards per game. Lemon was held to under 100 yards twice this season, and that came against Missouri State and Purdue, where he had 90 and 63 yards, respectively. Michigan has been far from flawless against the passing attack. The Wolverines allow 206 yards per game through the air which is No. 59 in the country.
But with Rod Moore back and ramping up his workload, the Wolverines are only getting better in the secondary. Zeke Berry was impressive last weekend, and Michigan is loaded at safety for extra help. Jayden Maiava is the second-best passer in the country through six weeks, but USC hasn't seen a defense this good yet.
Lemon will get catches and yards, but I think Wink Martindale has enough pieces to contain him.
3. Bryce Underwood has a new career high
Bryce Underwood has steadily gotten better and he set a new career high of 270 passing yards last weekend against Wisconsin. I'm not sure Underwood will reach the 300-yard barrier this weekend, but I think the freshman gunslinger has a good outing against USC.
The Trojans are susceptible to the pass. USC allows 251 yards per game through the air, and have the 111th-ranked passing defense. Both Illinois and Purdue passed for over 300 yards against the USC defense. Both Georgia Southern and Michigan State were over 220 yards.
Underwood appears to have a good connection with both Donaven McCulley and freshman Andrew Marsh. Going up against this Trojans' defense should open up opportunities for Underwood to open up the passing attack on Saturday.
