Michigan football will officially lose a former starter to the transfer portal
News broke last week that Michigan WR Fredrick Moore was no longer on the Wolverines' roster. Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire was the first to break the news. Moore was not with the team on Saturday when the Wolverines took down the Wisconsin Badgers.
On Monday, On3's Pete Nakos confirmed the news and Moore intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens.
Moore came to Michigan as a part of the 2023 recruiting class. He was a three-star prospect from St. Louis (MO) and he saw little playing time his first season. But last year, Moore played in 182 snaps, playing in all 13 games -- while starting sparingly. He recorded 11 catches for 128 yards and a score.
Moore's coming-out party was against Alabama last season in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Despite the Wolverines' lackluster passing attack, Moore looked impressive in Michigan's final game. He caught three passes for 37 yards, including a tip-toe TD against the Crimson Tide. After his play in the bowl game, Moore was expected to compete for a starting job in 2025.
But it was transfer Donaven McCulley, Morgan, and sophomore Channing Goodwin who started for Michigan. Moore had logged just 18 total snaps in three games for Michigan this season.
The WR corps might be turning the corner
The WR play was one of the biggest questions entering the season. The Wolverines hadn't had a WR catch for over 100 yards in a game since 2023, and Michigan's main targets have been the TE position. However, with McCulley's emergence and freshman Andrew Marsh's play this past Saturday, it appears QB Bryce Underwood might have a couple of reliable targets to get the ball to.
However, drops are still a main concern. Michigan has 14 drops as a team, and starting WR Semaj Morgan has a team high of five drops. Channing Goodwin, who lost the starting job to Marsh, has four of his own.
With Underwood behind center, and with all of his potential, getting playmakers in Ann Arbor is going to be a key. Michigan currently has three players committed in the 2026 cycle at the position, and the transfer portal will likely be a hot topic when it opens.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Sherrone Moore shares Michigan football's travel plan for USC, Jim Harbaugh connection
- Washington vs. Michigan football kickoff time and channel revealed for Week 8
- Michigan football an early underdog against USC in Week 7
- Michigan football's new odds to make Playoff, chances to beat USC after win over Wisconsin