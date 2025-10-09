Fox's Joel Klatt predicts a close call between Michigan football vs. USC
Michigan heads west to take on a USC team that is 4-1 and coming off a bye. The Trojans fell to Illinois the prior week, and is looking to get back on track. Michigan, on the other hand, has won three in a row, and took down Wisconsin last weekend.
In his latest podcast, Fox's Joel Klatt previewed the game and even with all the different top-25 showdowns, Klatt thinks this could end up being the best game of them all.
“This game is, I think, a game that could end up being the best game of the weekend because styles make fights," Klatt said. "And this is a great clash of styles and philosophies and identities. You've got one team that's going to lean into the physical aspect of the game in Michigan and another team that has really struggled in that aspect.
"And USC has not dealt well with the physicality of the Big Ten. And so they're going to lean into the skill and being able to throw the football. Lincoln Riley is desperate for a win in a game like this.”
Can Michigan run the ball?
Klatt talked about how Michigan could have the advantage against the Trojans' offensive line, which might be playing a backup center. But, then Klatt shifted to Michigan running the football. We saw two weeks ago how Illinois ran the ball against USC, and Justice Haynes has run for over 100 yards in five games in a row. If Michigan can run effectively, that will open things up in the passing attack.
“The question then becomes for Michigan's offense. Can they run the football as effectively against USC as Illinois did? I think the answer would be yes," said Klatt.
"I think they're a better, more physical run game than Illinois. And Illinois really handled that defense for USC, in particular running straight at them. If they can do that, then all of a sudden it becomes easier to get the passing game going with the young quarterback on the road and Bryce Underwood, and trying to get the young guy, Andrew Marsh, going on the outside the wide receiver, Donovan McCulley, who started to come to life last week against Wisconsin.”
Klatt prediction
When you think of USC, you think of its passing attack. Jayden Maiava is the second-leading passer in college football, but RB Waymond Jordan is also a top RB. However, Klatt isn't sure USC can lean on its physicality against Michigan, so the leading voice of Fox has to take the Wolverines.
“But this is a team that can lean on that physicality, and this is where I would go back to. If USC just tries to lean on the pass game, that hasn't worked for them in the past. They need to run it with Waymond Jordan," Klatt said.
"They need to be more physical with their defense. And the evidence suggests that that's not available to them because we haven't seen it. Now, could that change?
“But the evidence tells you that it's not there. Therefore, I've got to take the more physical team, even on the road, getting two and a half. I like Michigan in this game.
"They get the 2.5 points. I'll take it. I'll take them to win this one straight up 27-24.”
