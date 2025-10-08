Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood skyrockets up CBS Sports' QB rankings
Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood has seen his game steadily improve since Week 1 of the season. The second week, at Oklahoma, was a stumbling block for the former No. 1 overall rated recruit, as he threw for just 142 yards in a loss to the Sooners. But after that game, Chip Lindsey and the Wolverines have let Underwood loose and he is utilizing both his legs and his arms.
This past week, in a win over Wisconsin, Underwood threw for 270 yards and a TD -- a career day for the young player. He has built trust with a few WRs and has found reliable targets in Donaven McCulley and Andrew Marsh.
Where CBS Sports ranks Bryce Underwood among all the QBs in college football
Following Week 6 action, CBS Sports updated its QB power ranking. Underwood made a huge jump after his performance against the Badgers. He jumped from No. 33 to No. 24 and is now a top-25 QB in the country, per CBS Sports.
CBS Sports has six Big Ten QBs ranked ahead of Underwood, but the Michigan phenom is ranked ahead of Demond Wiliams, Malik Washington, Aidan Chiles, and Drew Allar.
In his first five games of his career, Underwood has passed for 1,003 yards, three TDs, and one interception. He has also run for 181 yards and three TDs.
Underwood is finding himself surrounded by playmakers
Bryce Underwood is going to be the future of Michigan, the Wolverines are going to build their team around him, but this season, he doesn't have to do it alone. Michigan has one of the best rushing attacks in college football, with Alabama transfer Justice Haynes leading the way. Haynes has rushed for over 100 yards in every game this season, and he's averaging over 130 yards per game. Haynes has eight TDs this season -- fourth most in the country.
As mentioned above, McCulley and Marsh appear to be go-to targets. McCulley is the first Michigan WR to catch for over 100 yards since 2023, and Marsh, the true freshman, has made a few 50-50 catches this season, and building an early rapport with Underwood will key for those two moving forward.
Underwood will be tested this weekend in Los Angeles against a good USC team. Fans can see the Wolverines in action at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
