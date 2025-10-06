Wolverine Digest

Michigan football an early underdog against USC in Week 7

The Wolverines aren't getting much love heading to Los Angeles.

Trent Knoop

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After defeating Wisconsin, 24-10, this past Saturday, Michigan enters hostile territory for a prime-time game against USC in Week 7. The Wolverines are heading to Los Angeles to take on the Trojans for the first time since their arrival in the Big Ten.

Michigan is 4-1 and ranked No. 15 in the country, but despite the Wolverines' winning ways and ranking, the oddsmakers have USC favored in the contest.

Game line via DraftKings

USC is favored by 2.5 points as of this writing. The over/under is set at 57.5 points for the Big Ten matchup.

History between the two programs

In 2024, Michigan beat USC, 27-24, and that was the first game between the two teams since the Trojans moved to the Big Ten Conference. Last year was a classic between Michigan and USC. QB Alex Orji drew the start for the Wolverines, but Michigan did next to nothing through the air. Orji threw for 32 yards in the game, but it was the Wolverines' rushing attack that did the damage. Michigan ran for 308 yards as a team, and RB Kalel Mullings scored the game-winning touchdown while rushing for 160 yards against the Trojans.

Normally, the two programs would meet in the Rose Bowl, but now USC and Michigan will likely see a lot of each other playing in the same conference. The Trojans have controlled the series in recent years. USC is 6-5 against Michigan, and since 1988, USC is 3-2 against the maize and blue.

Wolverines' Odds at USC

The advanced analytics aren't giving Michigan too much of a chance heading into USC. The Wolverines have just a 31.5% chance to take down the Trojans. Although this game is in Los Angeles, USC is coming off a loss to Illinois. The Illini crushed the Trojans on the ground, and with how well Michigan runs the football -- it's licking its chops to run the ball on USC.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

More From Michigan On SI:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football