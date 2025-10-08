Keys to a Michigan football win over USC starts with exploiting the Trojans' weakness
The 4-1 Michigan Wolverines are heading west to Los Angeles to take on USC for a primetime matchup. The Trojans are coming off a bye and Michigan is coming off a home win over Wisconsin. The Wolverines are a small underdog in the game, but there are plenty of ways for Michigan to win this game.
Here are three keys.
1. Sustain drives, be better on third downs
Michigan was just 5-of-12 on third downs last weekend against Wisconsin, but that's the norm for the Wolverines. Michigan is converting just under 42% of its third-down attempts this season, and that number might be skewed by the Wolverines playing CMU. Against the Chippewas, Michigan was 8-of-11, but against Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Wisconsin -- the Wolverines are 12-of-38.
USC has one of the most explosive offenses in the country with both an elite passing and rushing attack. Michigan needs to sustain drives and give the Wolverines' defense time to breathe against an up-tempo Trojans' offense. Between the pass catchers catching the football and Michigan's line moving the USC defense for an extra yard or two, the Wolverines need to convert at least 50% of their attempts on Saturday night.
2. Exploit the Trojans' weakness on the offensive line
USC QB Jayden Maiava has only been sacked twice and it's showing. He is second in the nation, averaging 317 yards per game through the air. The Trojans have a lethal passing attack with elite WRs. But there is a weakness in the USC armor and Michigan could exploit it.
USC's starting tackle Justin Tauanuu is the weakness. The Trojans have shifted him from RT to LT, but things keep getting worse for the 315-pound tackle. His 47.5 pass blocking grade by PFF is the worst on the team, and in his last game against Illinois, Tauanuu allowed six pressures and was awarded a 0.0 PFF grade. He has allowed a team-high 11 pressures this season.
The Wolverines' edge rushers have only gotten better since Jaishawn Barham moved over there. If Michigan can overpower Tauanuu, the Wolverines have a chance to wreak havoc against Maiava, and that's what needs to happen. Michigan doesn't want to allow Maiava to sit back and pick the secondary apart.
3. Put the ball in Justice Haynes' hands
QB Bryce Underwood should have opportunities in this game, going up against a USC defense that is ranked 111th in the country, allowing 251 yards through the air. But the Wolverines' offense has a true difference maker and that's RB Justice Haynes. The Alabama transfer is the first Michigan RB to ever rush for over 100 yards in his first five games with the Wolverines.
And Illinois showed Michigan it's possible to gash the Trojans. In the Illini's win over USC, Illinois ran for 171 yards and a score, while averaging nearly five yards per carry. Michigan has a better rushing attack than Illinois, and Haynes has a great chance to extend his streak to six games of rushing for over 100 yards.
The Wolverines' offensive line appeared to take a step back last week against Wisconsin, but Michigan might have an easier time going up against the Trojans' defense on Saturday.
