Punter who committed to Michigan in spring retires from football
This spring, Michigan football secured a commitment from Luke Bauer from Missouri to compete with Hudson Hollenbeck for the starting punting job. Instead, Bauer, who would have been entering his sixth year of college football, has decided to retire from the sport and enter the working world, he told MLive.
"(It) was a personal and family decision,” Bauer, wrote in a social media message to MLive. “Loved meeting the coaches and players. Moving on into the working world. "Will be watching and rooting on Michigan this season!”
Bauer started all 13 games for Missouri in the 2024 season where he averaged 41.8 yards per punt on 49 kicks, while 13 of his 49 punts were downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. When the Wolverines' official roster was released on the team's website on Wednesday on the first day of fall camp, Bauer was absent from the list. Now, the answer is known as Bauer has stepped away from football.
Hollenback, a former walk-on, has one start in his career for the Wolverines, which came in the ReliaQuest Bowl last season against Alabama. In that game, Hollenbeck punted the ball six times for an average of 46.2 yards per kick, with two of those being downed inside the Crimson Tide 20.
The decision from Bauer prompted the Wolverines to add a second punter to the roster this past weekend in Hunter Robertson, who comes to Michigan from Division II Clarion University in Pennsylvania.
Michigan lost its starting punter from the past two seasons in Tommy Doman as he transferred to Florida. Now, Hollenbeck is the frontrunner to win the job, as head coach Sherrone Moore told reporters at Big Ten Media Days last week in Las Vegas.