Michigan football makes first coaching move since season-ending loss to Ohio State
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Michigan has made its first coaching move since the season-ending loss to Ohio State. Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines have dismissed special teams coach JB Brown.
Special teams was once a strength for Michigan under both Jim and Jay Harbaugh, but following the Harbaugh's leaving, the Wolverines' unit has gone way downhill. This year was one of the worst years for Michigan's special teams in recent memory.
All-American kicker Dominic Zvada was arguably the best part of Michigan's special teams, but he had his worst year. The former Arkansas State kicker went just 15-of-22 on field goals, making 68.2% of his kicks -- he made over 95% of his attempts last season.
Punting was awful. Michigan was 75th in the country, averaging 42.62 yards per punt, and Hudson Hollenbeck had too many shanks to count. The Wolverines' gunners were good and limited the opposition to return punts, but getting the ball down the field consistently was hard.
And then kick off returns were even worse. Michigan ranked 125th in the nation, gaining 15.24 yards per kick. The Wolverines weren't able to get their offense good field position, by allowing the balls to bounce into the end zone, or not blocking well.
While KR wasn't good -- the punt return game was the worst of it all. The Wolverines ranked 126th in the country, gaining 3.82 yards per return. For most of the year, Semaj Morgan was the main punt returner and he was second to last in qualifying returners, averaging 2.31 yards per return.
With Brown gone, Michigan will seek an experienced coach to come over and turn the special teams unit around.
Brown was in his second season as Special Teams Coordinator for the Michigan Football program in 2025. He was named to the position on February 2, 2024, following three seasons as an analyst (2021-23).
