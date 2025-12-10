Michigan Fires Head Coach Sherrone Moore
In a stunner, Michigan has fired head coach Sherrone Moore, according to a report from ESPN's Dan Wetzel and Adam Schefter. ESPN's Pete Thamel added that the firing will be for cause.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement that Moore was fired after an internal investigation revealed "credible evidence" of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, which is a violation of university policy.
Moore went 18-8 as Michigan's head coach, which included a one-game interim head coach stint in 2023 when then-head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for NCAA violations.
Moore took over on a full-time basis for Harbaugh in 2024 after the Wolverines won the national title. Harbaugh bolted for the NFL, and Michigan chose to promote Moore from his offensive coordinator role.
After an 8-5 record in 2024, Moore went 9-3 this season in Ann Arbor with freshman blue-chip quarterback Bryce Underwood under center.
Michigan will conclude its season on New Year's Eve in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas. Biff Poggi will be Michigan's interim head coach for the bowl game.