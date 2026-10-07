Ranking Michigan's Remaining Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The Michigan Wolverines' first season under head coach Kyle Whittingham has taken a decidedly downward turn over the past four weeks. The program's controversial last-second victory over the Western Michigan Broncos in Week 1 led directly to another uncomfortably close contest against the Oklahoma State Sooners, a program going through its own identity crisis. A 55-17 win over UTEP in Week 3 only briefly paused the questions about Michigan, which went on to lose back-to-back games against the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Now, with the Wolverines saddled with a 0-2 Big Ten record and a schedule that appears even more difficult than it did before the season, a completely lost debut campaign for Whittingham looks like an increasingly real possibility.

With that in mind, let's examine the remainder of Michigan's 2026 schedule and order the matchups from most winnable to most difficult.

1. Rutgers — SHI Stadium — Saturday, Oct. 31

No matter how bad 2026 has unfolded for Michigan, the situation looks far worse in Piscataway. Rutgers opened the season with a 37-21 home loss to UMass, a program that had not won a game since October of 2024 and entered that matchup with an 8-64 all-time record against current Power Four programs plus Notre Dame. The Scarlet Knights followed up that harrowing result with two more defeats against Boston College and USC. Against FBS opponents, Rutgers has gone 0-4 with a combined point differential of minus-30.

Even though the Wolverines have to travel for the matchup, they should have the upper hand against the Scarlet Knights.

2. Michigan State — Michigan Stadium — Saturday, Nov. 7

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Unlike Rutgers, Michigan State has actually notched a victory over an FBS opponent this season. However, the Spartans currently find themselves mired in a three-game losing streak that saw them blown out by a combined score of 89- 26. The stakes always look a little different when they play in-state rival Michigan, but the game's location (the Big House) gives the Wolverines an edge.

3. Penn State — Michigan Stadium — Saturday, Oct. 17

Penn State's first season under Matt Campbell has raised alarms in State College, with some openly wondering whether the program swapped former head coach James Franklin for a version of the same coach with worse players. Quarterback Rocco Becht has struggled in Big Ten play, accounting for just two total touchdowns in two conference games while tossing three interceptions. Even so, the Nittany Lions represent a meaningful uptick in competition relative to Michigan's matchups with Rutgers and Michigan State.

4. UCLA — Michigan Stadium — Saturday, Nov. 21

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Before the 2026 season, few predicted that UCLA would start 4-0, winning each of those games by at least 14 points. New head coach Bob Chesney has translated his success at James Madison to the Big Ten, at least so far, and the Bruins look like a viable program for the first time since the Chip Kelly era.

Whether that momentum survives into late November remains to be seen. However, at least as presently constituted, UCLA represents a real threat to come into Ann Arbor and take home a W.

5. Indiana — Michigan Stadium — Saturday, Oct. 24

If the Hoosiers look in any way vulnerable, it is only in comparison to the 2025 squad that took home the national championship. Outside of a 29-23 win over Northwestern, Indiana has beaten the brakes off every opponent in its path.

Michigan will have home-field advantage, but this matchup otherwise tilts toward the visitors.

6. Oregon — Autzen Stadium — Saturday, Nov. 14

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The location of the Wolverines' tilt with the Ducks matters, but so does the timing. The mid-November date could give Dante Moore -- Oregon's starting quarterback who suffered a severe concussion on Sept. 26 -- enough time to return. Even if Moore remains sidelined, backup Dylan Raiola played more than capably in relief. Raiola also has meaningful experience against Michigan dating back to his time with Nebraska.

7. Ohio State — Ohio Stadium — Saturday, Nov. 28

Despite a season-opening loss to Texas, Ohio State looks like a true title contender and one of the best teams in college football. Nobody to date has figured out how to slow down wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who has somehow racked up 23 catches for 423 yards and six touchdowns in just two Big Ten games.

The Wolverines have beaten the odds in past editions of The Game, but nobody looks like a good matchup for the Buckeyes right now.

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