Kevin O’Connell Addresses Vikings’ QB Situation After Signing Kyler Murray

The Vikings have landed a veteran quarterback.

On Thursday, the Vikings signed Kyler Murray to a one-year deal, bringing Murray to Minnesota after he spent the first seven years of his career with the Cardinals. The Vikings had been open about their interest in adding an experienced quarterback alongside J.J. McCarthy, and have completed that goal.

The Vikings were left relying on an inexperienced McCarthy and then undrafted free agent Max Brosmer when Carson Wentz went down last season, and it became clear Minnesota needed a more reliable option to pair with McCarthy. The third-year quarterback has missed time due to injury in each of his first two seasons and is still developing as a passer.

After the signing, head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media on Thursday. O’Connell shared that the Vikings had several conversations with different quarterback free agents before landing on Murray. "There was a lot of interest in playing quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings,” he said, via Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

"I think we accomplished a goal, which was to add a really talented player with some experience to that room,” O’Connell added, via Goessling. “It's something I'm really excited about, as we set out to elevate the situation in that quarterback room, being very competitive."

In Murray, O’Connell will work with a quarterback with a different skillset than he’s primarily worked with over the years. Murray is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, and possesses a unique ability to scamper around to extend plays or gain yards on the ground. O’Connell and Murray believe the match is a fit for both sides.

"When you actually dive in and really study Kyler's experience at the position, you do see a lot of really great qualities that fit into some of the things we ask our quarterbacks to do,” O’Connell said, via Will Ragatz. “I think Kyler's an accurate player, I think he's learned to play with really solid fundamentals in the pass game. He can make all the throws."

As for McCarthy, O’Connell said he had a “great conversation” with the young signal-caller this week. “He's focused on what's out in front of him personally and he's attacking that every single day. He's doing great."

"He knew we were going to be adding somebody to the room,” O’Connell added, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “He knew that that didn't change anything about his mindset and focus on improving and attacking this offseason the right way."

With Murray officially in Minnesota, it appears the Vikings will have a competition for the starting job. O’Connell would not name a starter on Thursday saying via Seifert, “Unless I'm confused in any way, shape or form, I don't believe we have to name one of those currently.”

Whether Murray or McCarthy wins the quarterback battle this summer, the addition of Murray will give the Vikings a higher floor. Even amid their quarterback woes this past season, the Vikings went 9-8. They are a year removed from a 14-3 season. With their receiving duo, O’Connell calling plays and Brian Flores returning as defensive coordinator, the Vikings simply need a quarterback that can maximize their potential as a team. It’s easier said than done, but at least Minnesota has brought in another promising option at the position to give them a better shot next season.

