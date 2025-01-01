What the national media is saying about Michigan football after win over Alabama
Despite a letdown season coming off of a national title, the Wolverines finished the 2024 season with a bang. Michigan took down rival Ohio State for the fourth consecutive year and then topped it off by defeating Alabama on Tuesday for the second time in 2024 -- this time, 19-13.
In Sherrone Moore's first season coaching Michigan, the Wolverines end the season with an 8-5 record. But it wasn't all that bad. The Wolverines' offense was pretty inept for most of the season. But the Michigan defense continued to get better and the Wolverines beat all of their rivals, won trophies, and won their bowl game under the first-year head coach.
Now Moore will have the top-ranked player coming to save the Michigan offense next season, a loaded recruiting class, and a solid transfer portal class. The outlook on Michigan football appears to be pretty high, but fans will have to wait awhile before they can enjoy Wolverine football again.
In the meantime, here is what some national media is saying about Michigan following its win over Bama.
CBS Sports (Shehan Jeyarajah) 'Was Alabama playoff-worthy? Bowl loss to Michigan shows hypothetical was always made in bad faith'
"Of course, Alabama was without several key players. Four wide receiver contributors entered the portal, along with running back Justice Haynes. Secondary contributors DeVonta Smith andMalachi Moore were also out. At the same time, though, Michigan was without tight endColston Loveland, defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson, all potential first rounders who did not play. Essentially, the Wolverines' entire trenches were hollowed out and Alabama still couldn't meet the moment.
Bowl results are only worth so much with the number of opt-outs and NFL Draft declarations. Still, laying yet another egg on national television against Michigan's backups doesn't help the argument that things would have automatically been different in the CFP. "
The Athletic (Austin Meek) 'Michigan stuns No. 11 Alabama in ReliaQuest Bowl: How shorthanded Wolverines shut down Tide'
"Even without some of its biggest stars, Michigan capitalized on a sloppy first quarter from No. 11 Alabama and beat the Crimson Tide 19-13 Tuesday in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Alabama, the first team left out of the College Football Playoff, was favored by more than two touchdowns against a Michigan team that was missing several of its top NFL Draft prospects. Two first-quarter fumbles and an interception from quarterback Jalen Milroe helped the Wolverines grab an early 16-0 lead, and Michigan hung on despite being outgained 260 yards to 190."
ESPN (Andrea Adelson) 'College football bowl season: Takeaways, storylines and players to watch'
"Michigan used an overwhelming defensive effort -- despite missing its five best players -- to upset double-digit favorite Alabama. The Crimson Tide had its streak of 16 consecutive double-digit win seasons broken in Year 1 under Kalen DeBoer, who replaced Nick Saban. Jalen Milroe had a game to forget, with three first-quarter turnovers -- two fumbles and an interception --- that led to 13 Michigan points, and ultimately made the difference in the outcome. Still, Alabama made its way back into the game in the second half and had a chance to win it at the end. But Milroe threw incomplete on fourth-and-10 from the Michigan 15. The win puts a huge bow on a season that felt like a letdown at times after winning the national championship. But the Wolverines beat rival Ohio State and then Alabama -- the team they beat in the CFP semifinals a year ago -- to give first-year coach Sherrone Moore two more signature victories. In addition to forcing the three turnovers, Michigan had five sacks and held the Crimson Tide to 68 yards rushing and 260 total yards despite missing opt-outs CB Will Johnson, DL Mason Graham, DL Kenneth Grant and DL Josaiah Stewart."
NBC Sports (Associated Press) 'Michigan defense pressures Milroe all day, Wolverines beat No. 11 Alabama 19-13 in ReliaQuest Bowl'
"A year removed from winning the national championship, Michigan finished its first season under Sherrone Moore with a victory setting the tone for a bright future.
"Moore replaced Jim Harbaugh after the former Wolverines coach left for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers last winter. He called Tuesday’s 19-13 victory over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl a total team effort that bodes well for the Wolverines moving forward."
