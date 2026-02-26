Five-Star Quarterback Places Michigan Football in top Group

Michigan landed five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy back in the 2021 cycle and the five-star Bryce Underwood in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Could the Wolverines land another one soon?

The Wolverines are still searching for the 2027 QB after Peter Bourque de-committed, but Michigan is also trying to nab one of the nation's top prospects in the 2028 class. Recently, 2028 QB Neimann Lawrence announced a top 10 list and Michigan made the cut.

The five-star signal caller announced a top group of Miami, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Kentucky.

NEWS: Elite 2028 QB Neimann Lawrence is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 205 QB from Liberty City, FL is one of the top recruits in the 2028 Class



The 6'1 205 QB from Liberty City, FL is one of the top recruits in the 2028 Class

More on Lawrence

The 6-foot, 202-pound QB is entering his junior year of high school, but every team in the nation is trying to land him. Lawrence is ranked as the No. 27 player in the nation and No. 3 QB, per the Composite.

The Plantation (FL) prospect has visited Michigan twice throughout his high school career thus far. According to the Rivals Prediction Machine, the Hurricanes have the early lead in his recruitment with a 36% chance of landing him. Both Ohio State and Michigan are right behind the 'Canes.

Neimann Lawrence 6‘1“ 205 Plantation American Heritage HS, FL just might be the top 2028 QB in the south. Exceptional skills, arm strength, great at extending plays and making high-level throws. Reminds me of Caleb Williams.5*. Very confident. 4.0 GPA.⁦@NEIMANLAWRENCE1⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dpb56qk2KE — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) February 5, 2026

In 2024, Lawrence made MaxPreps Freshman All-American team. He completed 162 of 252 passes (64.3%) for 2,777 yards with 31 TD and 8 INT. Added 26 carries for 100 yards and 4 TD.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Lawrence:

-Advanced passer with impressive field command.

-Moves at times like a short stop while avoiding sacks.

-Clean from a mechanical standpoint and has rare juice in the arm.

-Accurate on the run and will throw around obstacles.

-Torched a lower level of competition, but has impressed in best-on-best settings.

-On pace to be a chief distributor on Saturdays.

In a recent article with Rivals, Michigan was one of seven schools that are really sticking out to Lawrence and he said he plans on visiting all seven programs.

"We haven’t finalized any visits yet, but those are the schools we’re looking at right now.”

Development in Ann Arbor

Michigan hasn't produced many elite QBs lately. J.J. McCarthy was the last, and his first-round selection proves that, and now Bryce Underwood hopes to be the next. If the Wolverines are going to land elite QB prospects like Lawrence, Michigan has to show it can develop the position.

That's where Kyle Whittingham and Co. come into play. Whittingham brought over Jason Beck and Koy Detmer Jr. to fix the Wolverines' offense — and most importantly, develop the former five-star.

If Underwood has a better year this season and Michigan's offense can be more balanced, top QB prospects will be more inclined to come to Ann Arbor.