RB Ben Hall is attempting to emulate a Michigan legend
Kennesaw (GA) running back Ben Hall is entering his sophomore season with the Michigan Wolverines. Hall had a very impressive freshman spring game in which he showed off his bowling ball-type rushing style. Hall had underrated speed and refused to go down. Hall saw 15 carries for 69 yards during his first season in Ann Arbor.
Hall was behind three capable running backs last season. Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and Kalel Mullings were all over Hall on the depth chart. Hall didn't get a chance to see a ton of action in 2023, but with Corum gone, the RB3 job is open.
While Hall isn't disappointed with his play time last season -- he believes he learned a ton from practice -- he is turning his attention to former teammate, Blake Corum. Corum went down as one of the best Michigan running backs ever and Hall is doing everything to emulate his game after Corum's. He hopes to be as consistent as Corum was.
"Since I've been here, all I've ever tried to do is emulate things he did here because obviously, he's a Michigan legend," Hall said of Corum. "Part of me wants to hope that he saw a little bit of himself in me in terms of work ethic and just kind of style of play.
"He's just so consistent in everything he does. Shows up every day. Such a great leader. I guess just trying anything I can do to emulate what he did would be a huge step in the right direction because he was such a huge part of this Michigan team last year."
Improvement is a key to earning playing time at a place like Michigan. Hall is far from a finished product and like most players, they are trying to get better in certain areas. The 235-pound back said he's really been working on that consistency on a daily basis. He wants to be counted on when asked.
"Being consistent every day," Hall said of what he's working on. "Being a guy that people can count on because that's the biggest thing. Consistency and reliability."
Hall says the Michigan backfield will be great whoever is on the field. It appears that Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings will be the new one-two punch, but even after those two -- the Wolverines have talent. Hall is opting for the team-first approach when asked what he wants his role to be in '24.
"The role I've embodied is just doing whatever I can to help this team win," Hall said on his role in 2024. "That's what I've been working toward all camp. Just going out there and grinding every day. It's been a great process. The whole room is looking really great. Regardless of who's out on the field, I think that we're going to be in great shape because we have so many great guys on this running back room."
Hall and the Wolverines will take the field on August 31 against Fresno State.
