'It's strictly ball': Michigan transfer loves how Sherrone Moore runs things
The Michigan Wolverines have had a lot of success identifying talent in the transfer portal as of late, and they're hoping to continue that success with their latest haul in 2024. On the defense side of the ball, Sherrone Moore's staff landed five guys who all have a shot at making big time contributions this fall. One of those guys is defensive back Wesley Walker, who transferred in after three years at Georgia Tech and two years at Tennessee.
Meeting with the media on Thursday, Walker shared what his early experience has been being part of a Sherrone Moore-led football program.
"Sherrone is a great guy first before anything. But as far as coaching, he keeps things in order. He makes sure everything flows smooth. Actually, all the places I've been, I think this is the smoothest flow of practice. It's strictly ball and that's what it should really always be. It's not really a bunch of 'rah-rah' stuff. It's just strictly ball, getting in and getting better. "
Walker, who's entering his sixth season, wanted to make sure he found the perfect fit for his final year of colligate football. From the facilities to the support staff, the veteran DB said that there was no better option than the University of Michigan.
"I felt like Michigan just was the spot for me. This is my last year, so just trying to find a spot that allowed the smoothest transition for me and what I want for my career. When the opportunity came, I knew I had to come see how it was up here. When I got up here, it was a no-brainer.
"The facilities, the access I have to getting my body right - not only in the off-season, in-season things that I have access to. The coaching staff was real transparent with me, and they painted a good picture for how they see how I could be implemented into the defense. Overall, it just seemed like the best fit for me and what I was looking for."
With the loss of Rod Moore due to injury, Walker will definitely have the opportunity to establish himself as a guy that the Wolverines can rely on in the secondary this fall. He'll still need to battle for that opportunity week in and week out, but veteran DB says he embraces the competition and looks forward to showing what he's capable of on fall Saturdays.
"Being transparent, if Rod [Moore] didn't get hurt, I probably wouldn't have came here. But as far as coming in and replacing him, we are different players. I'm me and he's him, so that's just a given. But I look forward to showing the fans my style of play and how I play."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Three Wolverines make the Lombardi Award Watch List
Predicting every Big Ten football team's record in 2024
Joel Klatt calls Michigan the 'biggest threat' to Ohio State, Oregon