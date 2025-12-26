Michigan football hires 22nd head coach in program history

The search for a new head coach of the Michigan football program is over, as the Wolverines have hired Kyle Whittingham after spending 21 seasons with Utah, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The deal for Whittingham, according to Thamel, is for five years, with an official announcement from the school expected later on Friday.

Whittingham resigned from his position with the Utes on Dec. 12 after leading the team to a 10-2 record and a third place finish in the Big 12 standings. He becomes the 22nd head coach in Michigan history. The program fired Sherrone Moore for cause on Dec. 10, which ignited a national search from the Michigan athletic department.

From there, several names had been floated around in reports as potential candidates the Wolverines could target. On Christmas night, it was first reported by On3's The Wolverine that Whittingham had become the frontrunner in the Michigan search. On Friday, several other reports confirmed the Wolverines were zeroing in on Whittingham before the deal fully came to fruition later in the day.

Whittingham's history at Utah

Whittingham first became the head coach at Utah in 2005 after co-coaching the Fiesta Bowl with Urban Meyer for the Utes the year before.

Meyer left for Florida after the 2004 season as Whittingham became his successor. Whittingham has been with the program as the head coach ever since.

Whittingham compiled a record of 176-88 in 21 seasons for the Utes. His 176 wins is the most in program history for a Utah football coach. He passed Ike Armstrong when he secured his 142nd win with Utah, as Armstrong is the second-winningest coach in Utes history with a 141-55-15 record.

Before becoming a head coach, Whittingham spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach for the program. Under his leadership as a head coach, Utah has finished with a winning record in 18 of his 21 seasons, which includes eight 10-win seasons (2008, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025).

Whittingham was tied as the second-longest tenured coach at the same school in the NCAA FBS.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a play against the Cal Poly Mustangs during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

He also has posted 11 bowl wins (Whittingham is 11-6 in those games) as Utah's coach. Those 11 postseason victories are tied for the most among active coaches, while also holding a 2-2 mark in New Year's Six bowls, which came against Pittsburgh in the Fiesta Bowl in 2005 and Alabama in 2009 in the Sugar Bowl.

Before Utah left the PAC-12 to join the Big 12 in 2024, the Utes won back-to-back conference titles in 2021 and 2022 under Whittingham .

Prior to joining the PAC-12, when Utah was in the Mountain West, Whittingham guided the team to a conference title in 2008 after going 8-0 in league play.

Next steps for Whittingham, Michigan

Now, Whittingham will be tasked with trying to keep a young, but very talented Michigan roster intact ahead of the opening of the transfer portal window on Jan. 2.

For those who may transfer out, Whittingham will have to find a way to replace those players while simultaneously putting a staff together ahead of the 2026 season.

In the immediate future, Whittingham was set to finish out the season with the Utes and coach the team in the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska on New Year's Eve. That, however, is "unlikely" at this point, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, as Whittingham instead could make the trip to Orlando to see the Wolverines play in the Citrus Bowl against Texas.

Michigan opens the 2026 season against Western Michigan on Sept. 5 at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs the ball in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images