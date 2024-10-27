National media react to Michigan football's big win over Michigan State
Michigan took down its rival Michigan State on Saturday night for the third year in a row. After a 24-17 win, the Wolverines showed they still reign supreme over their rival. Despite a 4-3 start to the season, switching quarterbacks four times this season, and showing plenty of holes in the armor, Michigan still showed up when it needed to in primetime.
For the first time all year, the Wolverines played turnover-free football and had zero penalties as a team. Michigan forced Aidan Chiles to turnover the ball over which he's been prone to do all season. Although Michigan had just 15 yards as a team in the first quarter, the team had fight and got a gritty win.
On Sunday morning, we took a look at the national columns to see what people are saying about Michigan football.
Stuart Mandel (The Athletic) 'Mandel’s Final Thoughts: After backup QBs bail out Penn State, Texas A&M, will they stick?'
"With last week’s starting quarterback Jack Tuttle injured, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore turned back to Week 1 starter Davis Warren for the Wolverines’ rivalry game against Michigan State — and it actually worked. Warren (13 of 19 for 123 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions) was no Tom Brady, but he did turn in the most efficient passing performance of Michigan’s season in a 24-17 win over the hated Spartans (4-4, 2-3).
"Michigan State won 10 of 14 meetings with the Wolverines from 2008 to ’21, but Michigan (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) has now won three straight and five of the past seven."
Austin Meek (The Athletic) 'Michigan gets it right at QB, shows it hasn’t quit on season in win over Michigan State'
"Last we saw of Warren, he was on the bench after throwing three interceptions against Arkansas State. Alex Orji started the next three games but was benched for Jack Tuttle, who started in last week’s loss at Illinois."
"Michigan went back to square one this week and opened the quarterback competition. Tuttle was out with an injury, which opened the door for Warren to reclaim the starting job. He played the cleanest game of any Michigan quarterback so far this season, completing 13 of 19 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers.
David Hale (ESPN) 'College football Week 9 highlights: Top plays, games, takeaways'
'It was a battle to see who was the most middling team in Michigan (apologies to Central Michigan, who remains, geographically, the most middling), and while the early results amounted to little more than two toddlers fighting over a popsicle, Michigan actually emerged with its first vestiges of an offensive identity this year.
"Davis Warren got the start at QB, and he looked solid, completing 13 of 19 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Alex Orji proved a valuable weapon in the run game, carrying six times for 64 yards and a score. And Colston Loveland was the best player on the field for much of the game, hauling in two touchdown grabs -- the first game in which Michigan had multiple receiving TDs as a team since the opener against Fresno State."
FOX Sports 'Colston Loveland's 2 TD catches help Michigan beat Michigan State 24-17'
"Michigan: The defending national champions improved their chances of earning a bowl bid, needing to beat Northwestern at home later in the season to pick up a sixth win that might be elusive with top-ranked Oregon, No. 13 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio State left to play."
