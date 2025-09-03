REPORT: Former Michigan player lied about situation that led to former LB coach's firing
The University of Michigan is currently in the process of appealing the NCAA's ruling that imposed hefty fines against the school for the in-person scouting/sign stealing controversy involving former staffer Connor Stalions.
As that process plays out, another interesting development in the saga was reported by CBS Detroit's Gino Vicci on Monday.
In the NCAA's 79-page report of the ruling regarding Stalions' impermissible scouting scheme, the NCAA revealed that a student-athlete at Michigan was "not credible" as it related to the information he provided the NCAA in its investigation. However, according to Vicci's report, a source told CBS News Detroit that former linebackers coach Chris Partridge asked players to not cooperate with investigators. In November of 2023, Partridge was fired by Michigan just after an NCAA investigation began. But when the NCAA released its findings in mid-August at the conclusion of the investigation, Partridge was exonerated and not penalized by the NCAA.
In the NCAA's report, it also stated that a student-athlete recorded a phone call with Stalions, who received an eight-year show-cause penalty from the organization. Additionally, the report revealed that a campus source at Michigan provided material information to an unnamed private investigation firm.
The report from CBS News Detroit states they have been provided information from a private investigator that show the student-athlete who lied about Partridge is the same person who recorded the phone call with Stalions without his consent and that the student-athlete and the campus source the NCAA identified in its report is the same individual.
CBS News Detroit also reported that the private investigator presented evidence that the same student-athlete took videos from Stalions' personal computer in an unauthorized manner and handed the videos over to the unnamed private investigation firm.
Odey K. Meroueh, a Dearborn, Mich. attorney, has been following the case closely and told CBS News Detroit he believes Michigan could win its appeal in state court.
"The NCAA administrative body makes its own rules while in state court… the difference is that the state and the judge make the rules," Meroueh explained.
"With the NCAA, they might not care where the evidence is coming from. They don't have rules against that, but in the actual state court, similar to a criminal trial, when there's evidence that's obtained illegally, it's called fruit from the poisonous tree… and in that case, anything obtained from that evidence is deemed inadmissible, which would render the case against Michigan dismissed," Meroueh added.
With the new information, it will be interesting to see if this helps Michigan in its appeal process in fighting the ruling. Clearly, more questions are now on the table as it relates to who the former student-athlete working against Michigan was, and what this person's motives were to provide information to a PI and lie to the NCAA? And was the former student-athlete acting alone or taking direction from someone?
Whatever the case may be, this development gives this story yet another interesting turn.