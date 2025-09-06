REPORT: Michigan football receives disappointing injury news on star safety ahead of clash with Oklahoma
Michigan football has been without star safety Rod Moore since the national championship game when the Wolverines defeated Washington 34-13 on Jan. 8, 2024.
After suffering a torn ACL ahead of last season, Moore has been working his way back and is still on track to return to action sooner rather than later. However, he will not be availble in Saturday night's game when the No. 15 Wolverines travel to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.
Head coach Sherrone Moore, when speaking to reporters in his press conference on Monday, said the senior safety was "possible" heading into the top-20 showdown, but it looks like it will be at least another week until he can return to action.
Brandyn Hillman and Mason Curtis stepped up at safety in Moore's absence during Michigan's Week 1 win over New Mexico, with TJ Metcalf providing support at nickel.
The Wolverines and Sooners are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC.