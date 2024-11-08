Report: Michigan to be down a star player on Saturday against Indiana
As the old saying goes 'When it rains it pours', that's how it's been for the Michigan Wolverines on the injury front in 2024. The Wolverines have faced a ton of injury issues this season and it's not getting easier for the Michigan Wolverines.
According to Pete Thamel, star defensive back Will Johnson will miss his third game in a row and won't play against Indiana. Johnson left during the Illinois' game and hasn't been on the field since.
Last week, against Oregon, Michigan was down both Johnson and Jyaire Hill. The Wolverines moved Zeke Berry to corner and shifted Makari Paige from safety to nickel. Aamir Hall started at corner alongside Berry. The plus, it sounds like Hill is trending to play which means Michigan will have one starter back on the field.
There have been rumors that Johnson is going to shut down and not play anymore for Michigan. But head coach Sherrone Moore refuted that recently.
"Oh, yeah. Will has no plan of just shutting it down or anything like that," Moore said. "Will, if he could go out there, he would go out there in a heartbeat. And, I know that he’ll be back out there at some point this season, whether it’s this week, next week, or whatever it is. And there’s zero doubt in my mind that he, the competitor that wants to be out there with his teammates, so I know he’ll be back."
Johnson has just two games -- plus a bowl game if Michigan gets there -- to get back on the field for the maize and blue after this weekend.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruits share what Michigan Football must do against Indiana: 'Limit explosive plays'
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 11
Three keys to Michigan Football upsetting Indiana on Saturday