Kyle Whittingham Coach Fired Market High on Kalshi

From Go Blue to Go Home? Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham is trending up on Kalshi’s CFB head coaches fired market with the fifth-highest price on the board. Whittingham has a 64% chance of Michigan firing him this season.

After the success that Whittingham had with Utah, nobody could’ve imagined that he’d find himself on the hot seat midway through his first season in Ann Arbor. He had just a 7% pre-season chance that Michigan would fire him this season, which has jumped to nearly 60%. Kalshi settles the market on whether Michigan fires Whittingham before February. A $10 trade that Michigan fires him by then profits $5.23.

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Beyond repair

Coming out of Week 9, Michigan is 5-3 and 2-3 in its last five games. The defense is not the issue, as the Wolverines are a top-20 unit in the country, allowing just 16.4 points and 250 yards per game.

Offense is where things get rough. Michigan is a bottom-25 offense in the country and the second-worst offense in the Big Ten this season at 21.3 points and 316.4 yards per game. Its struggles stem from under center, where it's averaging a conference-worst 178.4 passing yards per game.

To start the season, former number one overall prospect Bryce Underwood was inefficient at quarterback with 924 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing just 58.1% of his pass attempts.

The team benched Underwood after Week 5 in favor of true freshman Tommy Carr. In three starts, Carr is 2-1 with 480 yards, one passing touchdown, one interception, and three rushing touchdowns.

As a whole this season, Michigan has also had several close and bad losses. It started in Week 1 with a controversial 13-12 win over Western Michigan before losing its first two games in Big Ten play. Things have turned around a bit over the last three weeks, with Carr under center winning two of the last three.

Week 9, though, offered a concerning look at how things could play out the rest of the season. Michigan defeated Rutgers 28-21 in a game that was much closer than it should’ve been, considering the Wolverines went in as 16.5-point favorites.

The schedule only gets tougher from here on out with a rivalry matchup against Michigan State, road games against Oregon and No. 11 Ohio State, and a matchup with No. 5 UCLA to finish the year.

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