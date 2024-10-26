Wolverine Digest

REPORT: Michigan QB Alex Orji 'likely to see time' vs. MSU

It sounds like Michigan's coaching staff is going back to its early-season offensive game plan...

Matt Lounsberry

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore bumps chests with quarterback Alex Orji (10) during pregame warmups against Washington at Husky Stadium.
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore bumps chests with quarterback Alex Orji (10) during pregame warmups against Washington at Husky Stadium. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just hours away from kickoff in 'The Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy', we may have more insight into the offensive game plan Michigan will employ against in-state rival Michigan State.

On Friday, news broke that the Wolverines were expected to start Davis Warren at quarterback against the Spartans, but it appears Warren won't be the only signal-caller Michigan calls upon tonight. According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, redshirt sophomore Alex Orji 'is likely to see time in a change-of-pace roll to highlight the quarterback run game' against Michigan State.

Based on Thamel's report, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell are returning to the game plan the Wolverines' utilized to start the season, with Warren taking the majority of the snaps and Orji coming in for 'special packages' to utilize his size and athleticism in the run game.

Kickoff between the Wolverines and Spartans is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with Big Ten Network carrying the TV broadcast.

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

Home/Football