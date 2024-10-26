REPORT: Michigan QB Alex Orji 'likely to see time' vs. MSU
Just hours away from kickoff in 'The Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy', we may have more insight into the offensive game plan Michigan will employ against in-state rival Michigan State.
On Friday, news broke that the Wolverines were expected to start Davis Warren at quarterback against the Spartans, but it appears Warren won't be the only signal-caller Michigan calls upon tonight. According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, redshirt sophomore Alex Orji 'is likely to see time in a change-of-pace roll to highlight the quarterback run game' against Michigan State.
Based on Thamel's report, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell are returning to the game plan the Wolverines' utilized to start the season, with Warren taking the majority of the snaps and Orji coming in for 'special packages' to utilize his size and athleticism in the run game.
Kickoff between the Wolverines and Spartans is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with Big Ten Network carrying the TV broadcast.
