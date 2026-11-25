Warde Manuel To Stay Until His Replacement is Found; What Could That Mean for Kyle Whittingham?
In this story:
Michigan’s athletic director situation took a drastic turn on Tuesday when it was by the university they were not going to move forward with Trev Alberts as the next man in charge.
Alberts and the university are now going to be engaged in a legal battle to discuss his buyout that Michigan could be on the hook for Alberts signing an MOU that was part of his move from Texas A&M to Michigan.
In the meantime, the new boss, is the same as the old one.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Warde Manuel, who was set to resign at the end of the calendar year will retain his role as the team’s Athletic Director until the school finds a permanent replacement.
How Does It Look?
From an optics perspective, this just adds to the list of dysfunction and university embarrassment that has taken place over the last five years at minimum.
Warde Manuel was set to move out of his position as of December 1 with the hiring of Trev Alberts. Alberts noted that he was already working on behalf of Michigan when he got the notice he was not going to take the job.
Going back to Manuel and asking him to stay reeks of desperation, but desperate times..
Ultimately, this is probably the best of bad options that Michigan had after deciding not to move forward with Alberts as the Athletic Director.
What Does It Mean For Football?
That’s the question that is likely to be on everyone’s mind as Michigan continues to navigate its search for a permanent replacement for Manuel. One of the questions surrounding Kyle Whittingham’s job status was whether anyone currently employed at Michigan was going to be empowered to make a decision on Whittingham’s future.
The timing of Alberts’ hire being sped up connected some dots that Whittingham was on shaky ground at the very least.
When it was announced that Alberts would not be serving in that role, the questions about who could make such a decision about a head coach resurfaced.
Some even believed that Whittingham could get a second season at Michigan thanks to the fumbling of Alberts’ hire.
With Manuel still on board until a permanent replacement is found, he is likely empowered to make decisions as he would if he were still on firm standing as the man in charge.
Manuel, presumably will be acting as if the search for his replacement will take awhile. There’s good reason to believe that will be the case. Any worthy candidate is likely going to take some convincing with the way Michigan has operated since the beginning of the decade at the very least.
Dysfunction and university politics could even drive away some candidates that President C. Cyble Raver wants to pursue.
As far as Whittingham’s standing goes, keeping someone in place who knows the situation surrounding Michigan’s tumultuous 2026 football season leads me to believe that a change is still more likely than not.
That remains to be seen, but we should know within a week or so if the Wolverines are going to be on the coaching market, and if Manuel will be the one to lead the search.
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Jacob is a sports writer across OnSI, including the Michigan Wolverines and the Green Bay Packers. He is a lifelong midwesterner who grew up watching Lloyd Carr, Charles Woodson and the 1997 National Champion Michigan Wolverines. Part of that passion is what inspired Jacob to pursue his journalism degree at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Media.Follow JacobWestendorf