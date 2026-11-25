Michigan’s athletic director situation took a drastic turn on Tuesday when it was by the university they were not going to move forward with Trev Alberts as the next man in charge.

Alberts and the university are now going to be engaged in a legal battle to discuss his buyout that Michigan could be on the hook for Alberts signing an MOU that was part of his move from Texas A&M to Michigan.

In the meantime, the new boss, is the same as the old one.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Warde Manuel, who was set to resign at the end of the calendar year will retain his role as the team’s Athletic Director until the school finds a permanent replacement.

How Does It Look?

From an optics perspective, this just adds to the list of dysfunction and university embarrassment that has taken place over the last five years at minimum.

Warde Manuel was set to move out of his position as of December 1 with the hiring of Trev Alberts. Alberts noted that he was already working on behalf of Michigan when he got the notice he was not going to take the job.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel watches warmups from the field before school's game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going back to Manuel and asking him to stay reeks of desperation, but desperate times..

Ultimately, this is probably the best of bad options that Michigan had after deciding not to move forward with Alberts as the Athletic Director.

What Does It Mean For Football?

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That’s the question that is likely to be on everyone’s mind as Michigan continues to navigate its search for a permanent replacement for Manuel. One of the questions surrounding Kyle Whittingham’s job status was whether anyone currently employed at Michigan was going to be empowered to make a decision on Whittingham’s future.

The timing of Alberts’ hire being sped up connected some dots that Whittingham was on shaky ground at the very least.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham talks to referee regarding a play against UCLA during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it was announced that Alberts would not be serving in that role, the questions about who could make such a decision about a head coach resurfaced.

Some even believed that Whittingham could get a second season at Michigan thanks to the fumbling of Alberts’ hire.

With Manuel still on board until a permanent replacement is found, he is likely empowered to make decisions as he would if he were still on firm standing as the man in charge.

Manuel, presumably will be acting as if the search for his replacement will take awhile. There’s good reason to believe that will be the case. Any worthy candidate is likely going to take some convincing with the way Michigan has operated since the beginning of the decade at the very least.

Dysfunction and university politics could even drive away some candidates that President C. Cyble Raver wants to pursue.

As far as Whittingham’s standing goes, keeping someone in place who knows the situation surrounding Michigan’s tumultuous 2026 football season leads me to believe that a change is still more likely than not.

That remains to be seen, but we should know within a week or so if the Wolverines are going to be on the coaching market, and if Manuel will be the one to lead the search.



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