Reports Say the University of Michigan Has its New President: Who is C. Cybele Raver?

The University of Michigan has been searching for its new president ever since Santa Ono abruptly left the Wolverines for the University of Florida — which he didn't ultimately get. At first, Syracuse's Kent Syverud was expected to take the job, and was appointed the school's new president.

But a form of brain cancer made him leave the University. Instead, the Wolverines named Domenico Grasso the president, who has been filling in once Syverud had to withdraw. But according to reports, Michigan is set to name its new president.

Vanderbilt's C. Cybele Raver is expected to be named president at some point on Tuesday.

Who is Raver?

Since 2021, Raver has been the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Vanderbilt University.

Under her guidance and leadership over the past five years, Raver has recruited five new deans during her time at Vanderbilt. Raver also spearheaded research and 'Discovery Vanderbilt' for world-changing innovation.

Raver expanded Vanderbilt's blueprint to both New York City and West Palm Beach and approved a new interdisciplinary science building. It was able to exceed $1 billion in research.

According to her profile at Vanderbilt, "Raver is the Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Psychology and Human Development at Peabody College." She has done a lot of research on children's development, education, and poverty. During her research, she raised more than $24 million in funding.

Raver's appointment comes at a critical time

The University of Michigan has been under a lot of heat in recent years, mostly stemming from its athletic department.

The Wolverines have undergone a cheating probe, stemming from low-level staffer Connor Stalions. Former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is facing multiple charges for computer hacking, and most recently, former head football coach Sherrone Moore was fired for an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Current athletic director Warde Manuel is set to move on from the university after the calendar year, and Raver will have a large hand in helping shape the athletic department, trying to stabilize things.

Prior to Manuel's future exit from Michigan, he hired Kyle Whittingham to coach the football team, and after 21 seasons with the Utes, that appears to be a safe, good hire. He also appointed Mike Boynton Jr. as the new basketball coach following the abrupt exit of Dusty May.

While both of the two major programs appear to be in good hands, hiring a new athletic director is at the forefront and Raver will have some tasks in front of her once she is appointed.