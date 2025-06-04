Social media blasts former Michigan President Santa Ono after being denied Florida job
Back in the early part of May, in a surprising turn of events, the University of Michigan's President Santa Ono announced he was departing from Michigan to head over to the University of Florida to become its President. Not even a full three years at Michigan, it appeared Ono had hastily made a decision and left the University out in the cold -- it was also the shortest tenure of any Michigan President.
But things didn't go the way Ono had planned. In another shocking turn of events, on Tuesday, the Florida higher education system Board of Governors rejected the hiring of Ono. He lost the vote 10-6. It's the first time in the history of the 17-member Florida Board of Governors (BOG), the governing body for the state's 12 public universities, that it voted down a university trustee board's leadership selection.
The decision comes a week after UF's Board of Trustees had unanimously approved Ono as its president-elect on May 27
According to the Gainesville Sun, Ono was grilled for hours on his viewpoints:
Ono was grilled for roughly three hours on his past support of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs during his time leading the University of Michigan, his views on holistic versus merit-based admissions, gender-affirming care, climate change and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic — all of which have been flashpoints in the culture wars waged by Florida's ruling conservatives. He also was asked about an encampment of pro-Palestine protesters that remained on the Michigan campus for a month, and about his position on antisemitism.
Social media reacts to Florida denying the former Michigan President
Once news came out about Ono not getting the University of Florida job, Michigan social media went after the former President. After backing Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, along with other sports programs, fans and people associated with the University didn't hold back.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Dusty May shares why Michigan basketball went after Elliott Cadeau, why there is 'concern' if he has to miss time
Dusty May plans on using Yaxel Lendeborg like 'a queen on the chessboard' for Michigan basketball
Michigan football commit makes meteoric rise in latest recruiting ranking
Ranking every Big Ten head coach entering the 2025 season: Ryan Day or Dan Lanning?
Michigan football commit on his OV to Miami: 'I don’t know if any other school is topping this official visit'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson