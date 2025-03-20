Former Michigan Football Coach Indicted on 24 Federal Charges
On Thursday, former University of Michigan coach Matthew Weiss was indicted on 24 federal charges, the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced.
Weiss is facing 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft, per the release put out by the Attorney's office. He is accused of gaining unauthorized access to student athlete databases of over 100 universities and downloading the "personally identifiable information and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes" over the course of eight years, from 2015 to 2023.
Weiss is alleged to have used that information to "obtain access to the social media, email, and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 target athletes," and downloaded "personal, intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners."
Weiss, 42, was the Michigan Wolverines' quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator from 2021-2023. In January of 2023 Weiss was placed on administrative leave while being investigated for computer crimes by campus police, and was fired on January 20 of that year. Previously, Weiss coached at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh and spent 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh.
As noted in the release, if convicted, Weiss faces a maximum of five years imprisonment on each count of unauthorized access to computers and two years on each count of aggravated identity theft.