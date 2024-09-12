Former Wolverine, NFL Rookie could make pro debut after returning from injury
We've yet to see one Michigan rookie make his NFL debut, but the wait may be over this week.
Wide receiver Roman Wilson, who suffered an ankle injury in the first day of padded practices with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was a full participant in practice on Thursday for the first time since his injury, according to a report from TribLive.com. Wilson spoke to reporters after practice and asserted his readiness as Pittsburgh prepares for a Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
“Yeah, definitely," Wilson said when asked if he was capable of playing. "Like I said, I’ve just been working a lot, just trying to get back into it. I feel like, even the moment I got here, I felt like I could find a way to push through it and come back that same week and practice the next day. So, that’s just my mindset. It's all I can really focus on too. Just focus on working on tomorrow."
Wilson led the Wolverines in receptions (48), receiving yards (789) and receiving touchdowns (12) on their way to a national championship as a Michigan senior last season. He was selected by the Steelers in the third round of 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 84 overall pick. Wilson suffered a sprained ankle early on in Pittsburgh's training camp and did not appear in any preseason games for the Steelers.
