Rose Bowl unveils statue celebrating 1902 Michigan team
Over the weekend, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation paid tribute to the Michigan football program with a pair of commemorations honoring its historic contributions to one of college football's greatest traditions.
The foundation unveiled a bronze statue celebrating the inaugural 1902 Rose Bowl—the first postseason game in college football history—between Michigan and Stanford. The Wolverines dominated that contest, winning 49-0 under legendary head coach Fielding Yost. Originally called the "Tournament East-West football game," the matchup would later become known as simply the Rose Bowl game, launching a tradition that continues to this day. That 1901 Michigan team finished the season undefeated at 11-0 and was crowned national champion.
In addition to the statue, a commemorative marker was also unveiled in honor of former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler. The marker highlights Schembechler's lasting impact on the Rose Bowl and the Michigan football legacy. During his 21 seasons at the helm, Schembechler led the Wolverines to a record 10 Rose Bowl appearances. He earned his first Rose Bowl victory on January 1, 1981, defeating Washington, and added his next in 1989 with a 22-14 win over USC. He was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 1993.
The Rose Bowl remains one of the most storied venues in college football, home to countless legendary moments. Michigan's role in that legacy is both foundational and enduring. Now, as fans make their annual trip to Pasadena for the "Granddaddy of them all," they'll be reminded of the Wolverines' influence on one of the sport's most iconic stages.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -