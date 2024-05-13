ROUNDTABLE: Did Donovan Edwards Deserve To Make The EA Sports College Football 25 Cover?
Once the EA Sports College Football 25 cover art was released on Friday, the college football world morphed into a toxic social media battleground as fans debated the merit— or lack thereof— of the featured athletes.
Among those prominently displayed was Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, who is positioned front and center on the cover. In predictable fashion, the supporting cast of Michigan’s most bitter rivals, Ohio State and Michigan State, wasted little time in voicing their displeasure for the video game’s cover. Specifically, they took aim at Edwards, choosing to chastise the U-M ball carrier for reasons that likely lie no deeper than collegial fandom. Interestingly enough, a few Michigan followers were sprinkled into the discourse as well.
So, do these angry and scorned fans have a legitimate gripe in this situation? Was it fair that Edwards takes up such prime real estate on the cover or is it an act of favoritism? Here is a taste of how the debate shaped up online:
Then here’s another tweet defending Edwards’ status as a household name that is justified in his cover athlete status.
Eric Rutter: The easy answer to this situation is yes, of course Donovan is justified in his position on the cover. However, sometimes the easy answer is, well, easy for a reason. Edwards wasn’t just the right choice…he was the only choice.
Let’s state the obvious: Michigan is the reigning National Champion. So, the cover art realistically would not be a complete account of the current CFB world if it didn’t include the present-day champs. That’s the first reason why Edwards on the cover makes sense.
After that, consider who left for the draft over the offseason. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the face of the program last season, and he would’ve been the no-brainer selection had he decided to stay in college for another year. Without McCarthy to choose from, how about the other maize and blue offensive weapon who dashed to two massive first half touchdowns against Washington in the National Championship game in Donovan Edwards?
As it stands, Edwards is slated to be the feature back and the centerpiece of the Wolverines’ offense during his senior season, so he is irrefutably the best option from the U-M squad to grace the cover.
Brandon Brown: Well, let’s start right at the top. If the folks at EA Sports want to use a picture showing the entire landscape of college football, Michigan is going to be there as one of the most iconic programs in the nation, that also just so happens to be the reigning national champions. Unfortunately, most of the go-to guys from last year’s team are no longer on the roster, so Donovan Edwards becomes one of the only obvious choices. He’s got a chance to be the best offensive player for the Wolverines and could realistically lead the country in touchdowns scored in 2024. Quinn Ewers is also there and is probably the “bigger” name, but his team didn’t win the whole thing. Shedeur Sanders is certainly a known commodity, but 4-8 teams don’t deserve cover athletes. In my opinion, him being there is a bigger deal than Edwards, but that’s another discussion.
Edwards has also become a household name on two separate, major occasions. The showdown between Michigan and Ohio State in 2022 was one of the most watched college football games of all time and Dono’s 75 and 85-yard scores certainly made college football fans across the country ask, “Who is this No. 7?!” Then last year in the title game against Washington, he did it again, scampering for 41 and 46-yard TDs, which gave Michigan all the points they needed to bring home the hardware.
At the end of the day, Michigan is the most iconic and recognizable college football team in the nation. They’ve won more games than any program to ever play the sport at any level and they happen to be sitting on top of the college football mountain right now. Because of all that, it’s only right to put a Wolverine front and center, and if you’re putting a Wolverine from the current roster front and center, Donovan Edwards makes the most sense.
Matthew Lounsberry: Firstly, it’s hilarious for Ohio State fans to belittle the name of Donovan Edwards. Not only is the rising senior 3-0 in his career against the Buckeyes, he (with the help of Michigan’s award-winning offensive line) put the final two nails in Ohio State’s coffin at the Horseshoe in 2022 with those two fourth-quarter touchdowns Brandon mentioned above.
Now, it’s fair and accurate to say Edwards did not live up to expectations in 2023. He and Blake Corum entered the season projected to be the best running back tandem in all of college football a year ago, and that’s not how things ended up playing out. With that understood, let’s not pretend like Edwards is some no-name guy. The man has rushed for 1,662 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career, and he’s a weapon in the pass game out the backfield with 714 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Those career numbers could be even more impressive had Edwards not split carries with arguably the nation’s top tailback in Corum the last two years.
Edwards may have been overshadowed nationally by Corum and McCarthy, but he’s a household name among Big Ten fans and college football fans who pay attention to more than just their own teams. Edwards had a breakout season in 2022, and he reminded all of us of his big-play ability with those two long first-quarter touchdown runs in the national championship victory over Washington.
What are your thoughts on the matter? If not Donovan, then who should’ve represented Michigan on the cover? Let us know and follow @EricJRutter, @mlounsberry_SI and @BSB_Wolverine on Twitter for more Michigan Athletics updates on Wolverine Digest.